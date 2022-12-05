PLN Chief Bags Excellent Leader of the Year Award

Jakarta. Darmawan Prasodjo, the president director of the state-owned electricity company PLN, recently bagged the Excellent Leader of the Year award at the 2022 Top Executive Award ceremony hosted by Tras n Co and Infobrand.id.

The award recognizes Darmawan's success in helming PLN amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while also driving the company to adapt to technological advancements.

Advertisement

The 2022 Top Executive Index scoring showed that Darmawan's leadership excelled in these categories, namely digital corporate brand awareness; revenue and revenue growth; net profit, and profit growth.

According to Tras n Co Indonesia chief executive officer Tri Raharjo, PLN's transformation is pivotal to its performance. System digitalization does not only boost the company's performance, but it also improves customer service as shown by PLN Mobile's rating.

"We hope that PLN can provide more top-notch service to its customers. Every person in Indonesia is a PLN customer," Tri said.

According to Darmawan, PLN faced an array of challenges amid the pandemic, ranging from the decline in electricity demand to the energy crisis. But it managed to get through all the obstacles thanks to the transformation it has done in the past two and a half years.

"We are digitizing our system so it will be concise, speedy, and monitored. In the process, we are carrying out efficiency, innovating, while also collaborating with various parties," Darmawan said.

According to Darmawan, the transformation has enabled PLN to book its best financial performance to date. PLN reported that its sales revenue reached Rp 289 trillion, lowering the generation cost by Rp 15 per kWh. Its tax contribution rose by Rp 5.7 trillion. PLN Mobile has also amassed 35 million downloads with a rating of 4.8.

"The PLN today is much healthier with a more reliable power generation system, a sound financial system, and satisfactory customer service," Darmawan said.