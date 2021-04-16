Pluang Adds 15 New Mutual Funds for a Diverse Portfolio

Jakarta. Investment platform Pluang is now making it easier for users to diversify their portfolio in just one app, as it adds 15 new mutual fund products of varying asset classes onto its platform starting this month, the company recently announced.

These newcomers range from fixed income funds, money market funds, mixed mutual funds to equity funds. Some are conventional mutual funds, while others are sharia-based.

In this product launch, Pluang is working alongside six investment managers, including BNI Asset Management, Batavia Prosperindo Aset Manajemen, Pinnacle Persada Investama, among others. As well as Bahana TCW Investment Management, Sucorinvest Asset Management, and Syailendra Capital.

Pluang is powered by Pluang Grow (PT Sarana Santosa Sejati), a mutual fund selling agent licensed and monitored by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Each new mutual product on Pluang has a characteristic that is different from one another. This enables all investors to enjoy them despite having different risk profiles, diversification strategies, objectives, and investment terms.

For instance, those who are looking for short-medium term investment can go for money market funds or fixed income funds. Whereas the equity fund is more suitable for long-term investors. If you are an aggressive investor, you can choose the more volatile equity fund.

Users can make a shariah-compliant investment with the five shariah funds available on the Pluang app.

“Investors who have previously invested in mutual funds in Pluang can invest in the new mutual fund products without going through any additional steps. New investors, however, have to complete the know-your-customer [KYC]-2 process first,” Pluang co-founder Claudia Kolonas said in a statement on Monday.

Users can start investing in these new mutual funds starting from just Rp 10,000 ($0.70). Acceptable payment methods include Go-pay, virtual account, or manual transfers.

The new mutual funds will complement its existing counterparts on the Pluang App, namely the UOBAM Dana Membangun Negeri and UOBAM Dana Rupiah from UOB Asset Management.

Pluang is also holding a promo for first-time mutual fund investors.

Anyone who makes their first mutual fund investment starting Rp 50,000 in the Pluang app can get a bonus of up to Rp 50,000 in the form of Pluang vouchers. The promo will last until the end of the year. Terms and conditions apply.