Pluang Becomes the First to Offer Micro E-Mini NASDAQ 100 Index Futures in Indonesia

The Micro E-Mini NASDAQ 100 Index Futures is now available on Pluang. (Photo Courtesy of Pluang)

Jakarta. Investment app Pluang becomes the first of its kind in Indonesia to offer the Micro E-Mini NASDAQ 100 Index Futures from the US-based derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange, thus enabling domestic investors to globally diversify their portfolio.

Micro E-Mini NASDAQ 100 Index Futures is traded at the US-based derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The bite-sized future contract gives investors exposure to non-financial US big caps that make up the market index NASDAQ-100. This is also Pluang’s second US stock market index after Micro E-Mini S&P 500 Index Futures, which was added onto its platform last November.

"Many of our customers are aware of tech companies such as Microsoft [MSFT], Facebook [FB], Amazon [AMZN], Apple [AAPL], and Alphabet [GOOG/GOOGL]. They are already familiar with their products, brands, and business models. Our NASDAQ 100 futures enables investors to to invest on them," Pluang co-founder Richard Chua said in a recent statement.

Tech giants make up the majority of NASDAQ 100's list. And with the tech sector thriving amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the NASDAQ 100 surged 88.4 percent during November 2020 to August 2021. This was almost double the S&P 500's index value, which rose 47.26 percent during the same period.

The NASDAQ 100’s market cap also now stands at around $15 trillion.

“The NASDAQ 100 encompasses 102 stock indexes by the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Instead of buying US indexes one by one, this index will help you diversify your portfolio automatically. NASDAQ 100’s performance is also more competitive than other indexes,” Richard said.

Users can trade Micro E-Mini NASDAQ 100 Index Futures starting from Rp 300,000 (or about $21) — be it in Indonesian rupiah or US dollars. Investors need not to worry as the Futures Exchange Supervisory Board (Bappebti) keeps an eye on all Micro E-Mini NASDAQ 100 Index Futures on Pluang app. And to woo investors, Pluang is offering Rp 50,000 cashback vouchers to the first 10,000 users who invest 0.2 units of NASDAQ 100 index between September 12 to October 15.