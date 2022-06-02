Pluang’s Crypto Partner BSC Registers with Bappebti

Jakarta. Bumi Santosa Cemerlang, shortened BSC, has gotten a registration certificate from the Futures Exchange Supervisory Board or Bappebti as a prospective crypto assets physical trader, according to a press statement.

BSC is a partner to Pluang, a multi-asset investment platform that aims to promote Indonesia’s financial literacy and inclusion. The certificate enables Pluang users to conduct Bappebti-registered crypto asset trading.

“The registration certificate that BSC has obtained illustrates the trust and support from the government [to Pluang] to continue innovating in facilitating investment access for all levels of the society,” Pluang wrote in a recent press statement.

According to Pluang, crypto asset trading in Indonesia has increased year by year.

Bappebti reported that the crypto asset’s transaction value rose from Rp 64.8 trillion in 2020 to Rp 859.4 trillion in the following year, with a 16.2 percent monthly increase in transactions. This growth is inseparable from the increasing number of crypto assets investors, which has reached 12.4 million as of Feb 2022. These statistics also indicate how people are increasingly more aware of the need to invest.

“[This] encourages Pluang to provide access to safe and trustworthy crypto-asset investments for Indonesians,” Pluang said.

On crypto assets, Pluang has partnered with Asset Digital Berkat (Tokocrypto) and Zimpex Exchange Indonesia (Zipmex). Pluang users can start investing in crypto starting from Rp 5,000, which only takes three clicks on the app.

Pluang enables its users to diversify their portfolios by investing in digital gold. Pluang has also obtained Bappebti’s license for digital gold investments. The Bappebti-licensed Pluang Emas Sejahtera manages the digital gold purchases on the app (PES).

Pluang encourages investors to embrace the 2L principle when investing, legality and logic. Investors should pay attention to the legal aspect of the company that has obtained a license from an authorized authority. In addition, the rate of returns should be logical and not too good to be true.

“When it comes to crypto assets investments, investors should have an understanding of crypto assets, the trade mechanisms, the risks that may arise due to market volatility, and ensure any money invested is not from your daily budget allocation,” Pluang said.

“Most importantly, make sure to invest in crypto assets that Bappebti approves,” Pluang added.