Poland Holds Logo Competition to Celebrate Strong Ties with Indonesia

The Jakarta Globe
February 4, 2025 | 11:49 am
Maciej Tumulec, the chargé d'affaires ad interim at the Polish Embassy in Indonesia, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Maciej Tumulec, the chargé d'affaires ad interim at the Polish Embassy in Indonesia, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The Polish Embassy in Indonesia is holding a logo competition to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties with the Southeast Asian country.

The winning logo designer can take home 1,000 euros or approximately $1,031. The embassy is also planning special awards for the creators of the best designs.

“I’m very curious about the projects that we will receive, especially considering that the colors of our flags are almost identical. Creativity will play a huge role here. The logo competition is meant to unite and inspire,” Maciej Tumulec, the chargé d'affaires ad interim at the Polish Embassy in Indonesia, said.

The embassy will use the winning logo throughout the events and ceremonies that they will hold in 2025. The embassy will receive submissions until Feb. 16.

“Seventy years is a very long period. Poland and Indonesia are friendly countries, and our relations are built on solid partnerships in many areas. We have a lot to offer each other,” Tumulec said.

Click on this link to find out more about the logo competition.

