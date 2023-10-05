Thursday, October 5, 2023
Police Praise Pertamina’s Efforts to Combat Subsidized Fuel Misuse

October 4, 2023 | 11:49 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
(Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina recently earned praise from the police’s criminal investigation unit (Bareskrim) for its efforts to combat the misuse of subsidized fuel products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Bareskrim Director Hersadwi Rusdiyono on Wednesday met with Pertamina's President Director Nicke Widyawati in Jakarta. It was during this meeting that the police commended Pertamina's hard work. According to Nicke, combating subsidized fuel misuse has helped slash fraud and save state money.

"We want to create a deterrent effect. We wish to make sure that the subsidized fuel and LPG go to those who deserve them, namely the poor, farmers, fishermen, and micro, small and medium enterprises,” Nicke said in a statement.

Over the past six months, Bareskrim has collected 717,850 liters of subsidized diesel, 501,730 liters of Pertalite, and 118,504 cylinders of subsidized LPG -- all as evidence of the misuse. 

“Thank you to Bareskrim for supporting us. This is all thanks to the task force who works 24/7,” Nicke said.

According to Hersadwi, the police had received 406 reports, 338 of which were still under investigation. They have also named 435 suspects. As for subsidized diesel fuel, there were 218 investigation reports and 286 suspects. There are also 80 police reports and 94 suspects on Pertalite. The police recorded 40 reports and 50 suspects for subsidized LPG. Hersadwi said the police would continue to enforce laws against subsidy abuse across the archipelago.

"We hope the perpetrators will not make the same mistake again. We have made addressing this subsidized fuel issue a priority," Hersadwi said.


 

