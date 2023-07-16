Sunday, July 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t

July 15, 2023 | 1:24 pm
SHARE
Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas kicks off the 16th Pornas Korpri in Semarang on July 14, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Ministry for Administrative and Bureacuratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia)
Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas kicks off the 16th Pornas Korpri in Semarang on July 14, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Ministry for Administrative and Bureacuratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia)

Jakarta. The 16th Pornas Korpri, a sports week event for civil servants, can become a momentum to unite public servants from across different sectors and regions, according to Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas.

“The 2023 Pornas Korpri is not only about winning, but it is about the togetherness, brotherhood, and unity. Let us respect our differences while still being as one with the spirit of serving the people and nation with great dedication,” Anas was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Anas said that civil servants could also learn from fair play and teamwork in sports. They can also hone their ability to face challenges.

“Compete by embracing fair play. Make every match a lesson to improve ourselves in facing challenges within the workplace,” Anas said while hoping the 2023 Pornas Korpri could motivate the civil servants in staying healthy and exercising regularly.

Zudan Arif Fakrulloh, the chairperson of the employees' corps board of directors, said: "we wish to maintain the Indonesian civil servants' corps' togetherness. We should all unite, stay professional, while also advancing the country's development."

The 16th Pornas Korpri will last from July 13 to July 23. The biennial sports event sees 101 contingents and around 6,000 athletes and trainers. The athletes will compete in 10 sports disciplines.

Read More: Gov’t Launches 14 New Public Service Malls

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Italy during Peak of Tourism Season
News 8 hours ago

Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Italy during Peak of Tourism Season

 The strike by air transport unions came two days following a train strike that paralyzed rail service across Italy.
Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound
Business 8 hours ago

Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound

 The government will impose a levy of $33 per ton and an export duty of $85 per ton for the period of July 16-31.
Turkiye Shows Interest in Indonesia's New Capital Nusantara
News 10 hours ago

Turkiye Shows Interest in Indonesia's New Capital Nusantara

 According to Turkish senior diplomat Hakan Fidan, Turkiye sees the construction sector as a new area of bilateral cooperation.
APR Makes Strides in Clean Manufacturing
Special Updates 13 hours ago

APR Makes Strides in Clean Manufacturing

 APR reported that it had achieved over 90 percent in its chemical recovery rate.
Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t
Special Updates 13 hours ago

Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t

 The 16th Pornas Korpri, the sports week event for civil servants, can serve as a momentum to strengthen unity and hone sportsmanship.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Cites Javanese Saying to Warn ASEAN Against Zero-Sum Game Approach
1
Jokowi Cites Javanese Saying to Warn ASEAN Against Zero-Sum Game Approach
2
Tokopedia, GoPay Get Lion’s Share of GoTo IPO Proceeds
3
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates ASEAN Amity Treaty: Blinken
4
Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks
5
Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED