Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t

Jakarta. The 16th Pornas Korpri, a sports week event for civil servants, can become a momentum to unite public servants from across different sectors and regions, according to Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas.

“The 2023 Pornas Korpri is not only about winning, but it is about the togetherness, brotherhood, and unity. Let us respect our differences while still being as one with the spirit of serving the people and nation with great dedication,” Anas was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Anas said that civil servants could also learn from fair play and teamwork in sports. They can also hone their ability to face challenges.

“Compete by embracing fair play. Make every match a lesson to improve ourselves in facing challenges within the workplace,” Anas said while hoping the 2023 Pornas Korpri could motivate the civil servants in staying healthy and exercising regularly.

Zudan Arif Fakrulloh, the chairperson of the employees' corps board of directors, said: "we wish to maintain the Indonesian civil servants' corps' togetherness. We should all unite, stay professional, while also advancing the country's development."

The 16th Pornas Korpri will last from July 13 to July 23. The biennial sports event sees 101 contingents and around 6,000 athletes and trainers. The athletes will compete in 10 sports disciplines.

