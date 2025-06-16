Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy

The Jakarta Globe
June 28, 2025 | 5:19 pm
President Prabowo Subianto holds a meeting with Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto at the Merdeka Palace. (Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Jakarta. Indonesia is taking steps to strengthen its economy in the face of global economic dynamics. Following his participation in welcoming Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto joined President Prabowo Subianto and members of the Red and White Cabinet for a limited meeting at the Merdeka Palace on Friday.

The meeting served as a strategic forum to address global economic challenges, including trade tariff adjustments with the United States and efforts to enhance cooperation within Southeast Asia. President Prabowo underscored the importance of creating a healthy and competitive business environment, emphasizing the need to reduce licensing barriers to encourage national investment growth.

As part of this commitment, the Indonesian government is pushing for deregulation by simplifying export-import regulations. This includes revising Trade Minister Regulation No. 8/2024, which amends Trade Minister Regulation No. 36/2023 on Import Policy and Regulation. By focusing on sectoral arrangements, the revision is expected to increase flexibility, supporting businesses to thrive in a dynamic economic environment.

President Prabowo also said the deregulation should aim to enhance Indonesia’s competitiveness through bureaucratic simplification, ensuring the country’s economic growth remains on track.

The meeting also highlighted positive developments in trade dialogues between Indonesia and the United States. Both nations share a common interest in building a mutually beneficial economic partnership, and intensive negotiations are currently underway to explore various proposals from each side. These discussions reflect a commitment to finding win-win solutions that recognize the strategic value of the bilateral economic relationship.

Indonesia’s initiatives have received positive responses and support from the United States Secretary of the Treasury and the United States Trade Representative, signaling a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

Present at the meeting were State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, demonstrating the government’s unified efforts to advance Indonesia’s economic agenda.

As Indonesia continues to navigate global challenges, the government’s commitment to deregulation and fostering a competitive investment climate signals a promising path forward for sustainable economic growth and stronger international partnerships.

