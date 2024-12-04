Prajogo Pangestu’s Listed Companies Attract Global Heavyweights BlackRock and Vanguard

Jakarta. BlackRock, the New York-based asset management behemoth helmed by Larry Fink, has long been synonymous with its influential role in global finance.

As the world’s largest asset manager, with $11.5 trillion in assets under management as of 2023, the firm has also cemented its presence in Indonesia, investing heavily in several key blue-chip companies. Among these are entities under the Barito Pacific Group, owned by prominent Indonesian businessman Prajogo Pangestu.

Recent data from Bloomberg terminals reveals that BlackRock holds an impressive 808 million shares in Barito Pacific (BRPT), amounting to a valuation of approximately 747.6 billion rupiah ($48.5 million), based on closing prices as of Wednesday, 4 December.

BlackRock’s reach extends further into Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA), where it owns 227 million shares valued at a staggering 1.7 trillion rupiah ($110 million).

Meanwhile, the firm’s stake in Barito Renewables (BREN) includes 137 million shares, collectively worth 1 trillion rupiah ($65 million).

Pennsylvania-based Vanguard, the second-largest investment manager globally with $9.3 trillion in assets under management, is also making its mark in Indonesia. The company holds 50 million shares in Pangestu’s Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (CUAN), valued at 356.7 billion rupiah ($23 million). Vanguard’s position in BRPT is more significant, reaching a valuation nearing 1 trillion rupiah ($65 million), and owning 1 million shares.

The presence of these global investment titans in Indonesia’s domestic stock market reflects both the country’s growing appeal as a destination for international capital and its promising economic potential.

The involvement of BlackRock and Vanguard in prominent Indonesian firms underscores the strength and attractiveness of the local market. For investors and policymakers alike, this signals an encouraging trajectory for the nation’s financial markets and its position in the global economy.

Such investments from global powerhouses bring not only capital but also confidence, bolstering optimism for Indonesia’s continued growth and its ability to draw world-class players into its economic fold.

