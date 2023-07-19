Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Prambanan Jazz Festival Ends on High Note

July 19, 2023 | 4:21 pm
2023 Prambanan Jazz Festival, which takes place mid-July 2023, features performances by Indonesian and international artists. (Photo Courtesy of Prambanan Jazz Festival)
2023 Prambanan Jazz Festival, which takes place mid-July 2023, features performances by Indonesian and international artists. (Photo Courtesy of Prambanan Jazz Festival)

Jakarta. The six-day 9th Prambanan Jazz Festival recently ended on a high note.

Performances by foreign artists such as Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, Lukas Graham, Eric Benét, among others, enlivened the festival that took place on July 7-9, and then went back on July 14-16. Faouzia, Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes, Vertical Horizon, BOND, Conor Maynard, Tunde (Voice of Lighthouse Family), Seafret, Lucky Chops and Gemini also rocked the stage of the Prambanan Jazz Festival.

“We wish to promote [Indonesia by] cultural diplomacy through the Prambanan Jazz Festival. The six-day festival featured 12 international artists and we can clearly see how excited [these foreign artists] are. They were delighted to see the [Prambanan Temple’s] beauty,” Anas Alimi, the founder of the Prambanan Jazz Festival and Rajawali Festival, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“They all even posted their performance [on social media] with the Prambanan Temple as the backdrop," Anas said while adding that this could be a way to easily promote the temple.

The Prambanan Jazz Festival, which featured the theme "Magical Experience", showcased many collabs starting from The Gentlemen (Fariz RM, Mus Mujiono, Deddy Dhukun, Tony Wenas feat. Prof. Adi Utarini), The Groove feat. Tiara Effendy to Krakatau feat. Andre Dinuth & Barry Likumahuwa, and many more. Festival-goers also got to watch performances by famous Indonesian artists such as Tulus and Kahitna, among others.

