PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs

The Jakarta Globe
May 20, 2025 | 2:17 pm
Jakarta. Marine service provider Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK) recently partnered with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on the war against drugs.

Under this cooperation, PTK warned its crew members on the dangers of drug abuse, especially in high-risk areas such as on ships. Irwan Andy Purnamawan, the head of the North Jakarta branch of BNN, told the crewmen that drug abuse had detrimental effects on health and work safety. It can also lead to legal consequences.

"Drug abuse not only damages individuals, but can also endanger work safety, especially in the maritime transportation sector, which requires high alertness and precision. Programs like this is important to build collective awareness," Irwan said. 

PTK's VP for Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) Bakhtiar Nofti Cahyono said that the activity aimed to create a healthy and productive work culture. 

"We want to make sure that all workers, especially ship crews, understand the great risks posed by narcotics. This is not only a matter of compliance with the rules, but also concerns the safety of themselves, their colleagues, and the sustainability of the company's operations,"  Bakhtiar said.

PTK vows to keep upholding occupational safety and health across its operations. The company hopes to build collective awareness that a drug-free work environment is a shared responsibility.

