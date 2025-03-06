PTPP Exceeds Target in South Cross Road Lot 2 Project

March 6, 2025 | 12:22 pm
The state-run construction firm PTPP works on the South Cross Road Lot 2: Bululawang - Sidomulyo - Tambakrejo project. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)
Jakarta. The state-run construction firm PTPP reported that it had made significiant progress in its South Cross Road Lot 2: Bululawang - Sidomulyo - Tambakrejo project.

This project aimed to improve the accessibility and the tourism potential along the southern coastline of Blitar regency.

The contract is worth Rp 410.6 billion (around $25.1 million). PTPP reported it had exceeded the target of 69.86 percent in progress, far above the original plan of around 31.5 percent. PTPP is working on this project in partnership with Waskita Karya and Sarana Multi Usaha. The project already began on Dec. 20, 2023. They would work on this until Oct. 4, 2026.

The road is expected to provide significant benefits to the community, including one of which is that this project will strengthen connectivity along the southern cross route of Java Island. It also supports the tourism potential along the southern coastline of Blitar Regency that spans 12,885 kilometers. 

PTPP also uses the so-called load scanner in the project to minimize waste material in the aggregate foundation layer. It also implements LIDAR Scanner technology and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to calculate the volume of excavation and embankment work more accurately.

For better safety, this project implements Portable Safety Net as a protection system at high cliff locations, to prevent the risk of rock landslides. The project also uses flexible pavement design on the road shoulder, which maximizes the function of lanes on national roads. This design increases the durability and comfort of road users.

"The application of the latest technology and solid teamwork have enabled the acceleration of development while maintaining high standards of quality and work safety. This project is a real manifestation of our commitment to supporting sustainable national infrastructure development," PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said.

The project also garnered praises from local residents.

"The road has made it easier for us to go to the beach. We hope that more tourists will come, so that our economy will also improve. Now, transporting agricultural products to the city is also much faster," said a resident in Tambakrejo Village.

Another resident revealed that the road used to be difficult to travel in back then.

"Especially during the rainy season. With this new road, my shop is seeing more visitors, and turnover has increased," the resident said.

