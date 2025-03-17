PTPP Helps Set Up Solar Plant, Reverse Osmosis System in Batam

Jakarta. As many as 23 government-run businesses, including the state-run construction firm PTPP, recently teamed up to set up a solar power plant and the water purification or reverse osmosis system at the Darussalam Al Gontory Islamic Boarding School in Tanjung Piayu, Batam.

According to a PTPP press release, this corporate social responsibility project aims to power the school while also providing its students with clean water. The school previously lacked access to electricity. It had also been depending on seawater. The solar plant and water purification system will help benefit 50 students and 15 administrators at the school.

PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said the program was also in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs). In particular, it aligns with SDG 4 of ensuring quality education, SDG 6 of providing access to clean water and sanitation, as well as SDG 7 of clean and affordable energy.

"We hope that the solar plant and reverse osmosis system can help the students learn more comfortably and get better access to clean water. This shows how we really care about building a better future," Joko was quoted as saying in the press statement.

PTPP is taking part in this program as part of the so-called Rebuild Tomorrow Project. Since founded in 1953, the company has continued to contribute to various sustainability-oriented infrastructure and energy projects.

"This collaboration shows that the synergy between state-owned enterprises can have a positive impact on society and the environment. Hopefully, this program can inspire similar initiatives to take place in the future," Joko said.

The launch of the solar plant and reverse osmosis system was attended by the representatives of the 23 state-owned enterprises, Jenderal Soedirman University (UNSOED), as well as the local government.

