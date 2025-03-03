PTPP Project's De Tjolomadoe Turns into World-Class Heritage Tourist Site

Jakarta. De Tjolomadoe, which was once known as the Colomadu Sugar Factory, has now become a world-class heritage tourist site.

A few years ago, state-run construction firm PTPP partnered with Sinergi Colomadu to revitalize the sugar factory between 2017 and 2018. The building is over a century old. The project aimed to revitalize the factory without erasing its historical identity.

With a careful conservation approach and architectural innovation, De Tjolomadoe is now not only a cultural tourism center but also a multifunctional space for various arts, business, and entertainment activities. The Colomadu sugar factory was first established in 1861 by Sultan Mangkunegara IV. It was one of the largest sugar factories in the Dutch East Indies. The factory ceased operations in 1998, and the building's structure had significantly degraded.

The historical value of the building prompted the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry to initiate the revitalization project by involving PTPP. The construction firm helped introduce design innovations that preserved the building’s original structure while adapting it to contemporary needs. Various original elements such as the sugar mill machines and the main building’s structure were preserved, making De Tjolomadoe a living museum that takes visitors back to the heyday of Indonesia’s sugar industry.

Some of the key innovations applied in the project include architectural conservation, where the building's structure was strengthened with transfer beams to ensure sturdiness without altering its original form.

PTPP also used existing machines. The old machinery previously used for sugar production is now incorporated into the design elements, enriching the museum's aesthetic value. The interior designs combine industrial and modern styles, creating a unique atmosphere that blends the past with the present. Rebranding and facility development were also carried out. This aimed to showcase the transformation from a sugar factory to a heritage tourism hub. It can turn the place into a space for commerce and exhibitions.

Visiting De Tjolomadoe

De Tjolomadoe offers not only historical tourism but also interactive experiences and world-class facilities.

De Tjolomadoe Museum displays the history of the sugar factory with various original collections and preserved machinery.

There is also Besali Café, offering an industrial ambiance with a selection of local delicacies. The area also has a commercial and creative space for local small and medium enterprises. There are also exhibition venues, namely Tjolomadoe Concert Hall, Sarkara Multifunction Hall, and an outdoor amphitheater.

De Tjolomadoe has also earned praise from the tourists. According to a PTPP press release, a Malang visitor said that going on a tour in an antique car had made the tour even more unique.

"I went on a long trip from Surabaya to De Tjolomadoe. It was very interesting, and we will definitely come back with our family. The historical value makes De Tjolomadoe very attractive," said another visitor.

PTPP tried to find a balance between preservation and innovation. This approach has helped De Tjolomadoe secure numerous prestigious awards, including Indonesia Leading Heritage Convention Center 2024/2025, Abiwara Tourism Award 2019, Stevie Awards 2019 – Innovation in Brand Renovation/Re-Branding, New Achievement Asia Pacific Award 2020, and MURI Records (2018) – Largest Number of Tumpeng (17,854 pieces) and MURI Records (2019) – Largest Ginger-flavored Cotton Candy Painting in Indonesia.

In the future, tourism packages will be available that combine visits to Prambanan and Borobudur Temples, merging nature, culture, and history tourism supported by Taman Wisata Candi (TWC) as one of the shareholders of De Tjolomadoe.

