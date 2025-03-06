PTPP Provides Lunch Packages for Students on National Education Day

May 2, 2025 | 6:00 pm
PTPP distributes lunch box packages for students and teachers as Indonesia celebrates National Education Day on May 2, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)
PTPP distributes lunch box packages for students and teachers as Indonesia celebrates National Education Day on May 2, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP recently distributed lunch box packages for students and teachers as Indonesia celebrated the National Education Day on Friday.

The program, dubbed as "Bekal PPintar ('Smart PP Lunches'), sees the distribution of nutritious food. Over 670 lunch packages went to students and teachers at SDN Pekayon 10 Pagi and SDN Tengah 06 Pagi elementary schools. The company also provided schoolbags, drinking containers, and tote bags for the kids who took part in the National Education Day competition.

"This program aims to not only improve children's nutritional intake, but also to build their enthusiasm for learning and introduce them to the construction profession from an early age. This activity is a manifestation of our concern for the future of the nation's generation," PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said.

According to Joko, PTPP makes sure that such activities will also reach out Indonesia's remote areas to make sure that it reaches all levels of society. This program also aligns with the sustainable development goals on quality education and poverty alleviation. It also echoes the spirit of the Partnerships for Goals principle.

