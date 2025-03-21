PTPP Renovates A Middle School in East Nusa Tenggara

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP has helped renovate a middle school in East Nusa Tenggara as part of its "Rebuild Tomorrow Project" program.

The program targets SMPN 2 Kupang Tengah in Oelpuah Village, East Nusa Tenggara. Under this program, PTPP renovated the school, including repairing its leaking roofs, nearly collapsed ceilings, broken windows, and damaged doors. PTPP also constructed drilled wells to help provide clean water access.

PTPP recently held a ribbon-cutting event to symbolically hand over the assistance to the school.

"We are very thankful for PTPP. In the past, the school had poor facilities. Our roofs were leaking and there were broken windows. We had to buy clean water every day," the school's principal Juliety Ernajusnita Banoet was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The school renovation was one of PTPP's corporate social responsibility initiatives.

According to PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo, the program aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely SDG 4 (quality education); SDG 6 (clean and water sanitation); SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities); SDG 17 (partnership for the goals).

"We believe that education and access to clean water are basic rights for every individual. With this program, we hope to provide a sustainable positive impact on students and teachers at SMPN 2 Kupang Tengah," Joko said.

"As one of the largest construction companies in Indonesia, we have a strong track record in supporting the sustainability of education and public facilities," Joko said.

Established in 1953, PTPP has handled various large-scale projects, including ports, airports, power plants, dams, and environmentally friendly buildings. With sustainability as its main focus, PTPP continues to innovate in managing its projects. The company has implemented the green building concept, building information modeling (BIM) technology, and ERP-based information systems to improve operational efficiency.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: