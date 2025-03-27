PTPP Seeks to Boost Food Security with Manikin Dam Project

May 8, 2025 | 10:58 am
Sate-run construction firm PTPP is working on the Manikin Dam Package 2 project in East Nusa Tenggara's Kupang. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)
Sate-run construction firm PTPP is working on the Manikin Dam Package 2 project in East Nusa Tenggara's Kupang. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP is working on the Manikin Dam Package 2 project in East Nusa Tenggara's Kupang.

The project is part of the government's efforts to achieve food security and control floods in the eastern part of Indonesia. The project, which is worth Rp 933.6 billion, began construction on Jan. 15, 2019. PTPP aims to finish the dam on Dec. 15, 2025. To date, the construction has reached 83.143 percent in progress, exceeding the target of 82.687 percent.

PTPP works on this project on an operational cooperation scheme. The company holds 72.5 percent of the responsibility as the leader. Once completed, the dam will help provide raw water of 700 liters per second and irrigation water for 310 hectares of agricultural land. It also helps control floods, which often hit the surrounding areas. The dam also holds water-based tourism potential. 

PTPP uses a parallel system between tunnel excavation and concrete lining in tunneling work. The company also implements an efficient "Morning Glory" spillway design, in which overflowing water is channeled through a vertical shaft. The water then flows into a tunnel that directs it back to the river.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka recently visited the project to check on the progress. Gibran underlined how important the dam was for the people of East Nusa Tenggara.

"Water resource infrastructures such as the Manikin Dam are important. Farmers must have access to adequate irrigation water, especially those who are working in drought-prone areas," Gibran was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Gibran even called the project a "long-term investment" for the local communities as it could greatly improve the people's welfare.

PTPP Seeks to Boost Food Security with Manikin Dam Project
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka visits the Manikin Dam Package 2 project in East Nusa Tenggara's Kupang. 
(Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

To this end, Gibran called for a multi-stakeholder collaboration between the central and sub-national governments as well as the local communities to make sure that the project goes well.

PTPP reaffirmed its commitment to infrastructure development, particularly ones that support the government's programs, such as food security. The company said that it would also pay attention to the health standards, quality, and targets. PTPP also seeks to present innovation and sustainable development in various sectors.

"By prioritizing technology such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and an adequate ERP system, PTPP is ready to be a strategic partner in the development of a more advanced and resilient Indonesia," PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said.

