PTPP Sends Off Over 4,000 Eid Travelers This Year

The Jakarta Globe
March 31, 2025 | 7:40 pm
Construction firm PTPP sends off over 4,000 Eid travelers as part of the 2025 free homecoming program held by the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Ministry. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)
Jakarta. Construction firm PTPP has sent off over 4,000 Eid travelers as part of the 2025 free homecoming program held by the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Ministry.

The send-off ceremony took place in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Senayan and from PTPP's head office in Jakarta on Thursday.

SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi, and the board of directors from the participating SOEs took part in the event. Aside from GBK, PTPP also sent off some travelers from some of its ongoing project locations. The program seeks to help people travel to their hometowns safely.

According to PTPP, the vehicles used in this program meet high safety standards. These buses will travel on various routes in Java and Sumatra. According to Erick Thohir, this campaign will not only help lessen people's burden but will also reduce the risks of traffic accidents. As many as 83 SOEs sent off 104,000 homecoming travelers this year on various modes of transportation, including 1,372 buses, 92 trains, and 29 ships.

"The shift from two-wheeled vehicles to safer modes of transportation such as buses and trains has risen by 50 percent. This shows that people are increasingly more aware of the importance of safety during homecoming trips," Erick was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo expressed the company's commitment to supporting this program every year.

 "We want to ensure that workers and the people around our project sites can go home safely and comfortably. This shows how we care about directly benefiting the community," Joko said.

There are also airfare discounts of up to 13 percent to support this year's Eid homecoming travels. People can also enjoy 25-percent train ticket discounts and 20-percent reductions in toll rates.

