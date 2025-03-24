PTPP Wins Big at BUMN Awards, Best 50 CEO Awards

The Jakarta Globe
March 24, 2025 | 5:32 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of PTPP)
(Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP recently won three awards.

The first two came from the 14th BUMN Awards. PTPP won the other award at the 6th Indonesia Best 50 CEO Awards from the news outlet Iconomics earlier this month.

At the 14th BUMN Awards, PTPP's president director Novel Arsyad won the Best CEO for Leading Change and Innovation. The award recognizes his leadership in driving change and strengthening the company's competitiveness amidst the challenges of the construction industry.

PTPP also won an award in the Organizational Transformation category, which recognizes the company's success in making strategic changes to improve operational performance and efficiency.

"The 2025 BUMN Award aims to praise those who have made our state-owned enterprises more competitive globally. We hope these awards can inspire other companies to do the best for the country," BUMN Track's chief executive officer SH Sutarto was quoted as saying in a press statement.

PTPP Wins Big at BUMN Awards, Best 50 CEO Awards
(Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

The BUMN Award -- organized by the BUMN Track and BTA Academy, emphasize the importance of innovation and synergy in strengthening state-run enterprises' role for the national economy.

PTPP's president director Novel Arsyad was also one of the winners at the Indonesia Best 50 CEO Awards.

PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said that the award went to the best Indonesian business leaders who had demonstrated strong and innovative leadership. These achievements also cement PTPP's position as one of the leading state-owned companies in the construction and infrastructure sector.

"With a visionary leadership and sustainable transformation, PTPP pledged to continue to innovate and do the best to Indonesia's development," Joko said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sakura Season Starts in Tokyo as First Cherry Blossoms Bloom
Lifestyle 43 minutes ago

Sakura Season Starts in Tokyo as First Cherry Blossoms Bloom

 Japan 's official cherry blossom spotters on Monday confirmed the first blooming of the country's favorite flower.
Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities
News 59 minutes ago

Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities

 Student protests against the revised TNI Law turn violent, leading to clashes with police, arrests, and injuries across multiple cities.
Indonesian Police Arrest Two Chinese Nationals in SMS Phishing Scam
News 1 hours ago

Indonesian Police Arrest Two Chinese Nationals in SMS Phishing Scam

 Indonesian police arrest two Chinese nationals for running an SMS phishing scam using fake BTS devices, causing Rp 289M in losses.
President Prabowo Appoints 31 New Indonesian Ambassadors
News 1 hours ago

President Prabowo Appoints 31 New Indonesian Ambassadors

 President Prabowo Subianto officially inaugurated 31 ambassadors for tIndonesia at the Presidential Palace on Monday.
Hery Gunardi Takes Helm at BRI
Business 2 hours ago

Hery Gunardi Takes Helm at BRI

 State lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) appointed Hery Gunardi as its new president director, replacing Sunarso.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
1
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
2
Boeing to Build US Next Generation Fighter Jet Named F-47
3
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
4
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
5
Bali Goes Silent for Nyepi: Airports, Roads, and Networks to Shut Down on March 29
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED