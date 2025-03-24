PTPP Wins Big at BUMN Awards, Best 50 CEO Awards

Jakarta. State-run construction firm PTPP recently won three awards.

The first two came from the 14th BUMN Awards. PTPP won the other award at the 6th Indonesia Best 50 CEO Awards from the news outlet Iconomics earlier this month.

At the 14th BUMN Awards, PTPP's president director Novel Arsyad won the Best CEO for Leading Change and Innovation. The award recognizes his leadership in driving change and strengthening the company's competitiveness amidst the challenges of the construction industry.

PTPP also won an award in the Organizational Transformation category, which recognizes the company's success in making strategic changes to improve operational performance and efficiency.

"The 2025 BUMN Award aims to praise those who have made our state-owned enterprises more competitive globally. We hope these awards can inspire other companies to do the best for the country," BUMN Track's chief executive officer SH Sutarto was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The BUMN Award -- organized by the BUMN Track and BTA Academy, emphasize the importance of innovation and synergy in strengthening state-run enterprises' role for the national economy.

PTPP's president director Novel Arsyad was also one of the winners at the Indonesia Best 50 CEO Awards.

PTPP's corporate secretary Joko Raharjo said that the award went to the best Indonesian business leaders who had demonstrated strong and innovative leadership. These achievements also cement PTPP's position as one of the leading state-owned companies in the construction and infrastructure sector.

"With a visionary leadership and sustainable transformation, PTPP pledged to continue to innovate and do the best to Indonesia's development," Joko said.

