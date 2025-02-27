PTPP’s Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B Project Reaches 75 Pct in Progress

February 27, 2025
State-owned construction firm PTPP announces that its Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B project in Tanjung Priok Port had reached 75 percent in completion.
State-owned construction firm PTPP announces that its Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B project in Tanjung Priok Port had reached 75 percent in completion. (Photo Courtesy of PTPP)

Jakarta. State-owned construction firm PTPP announced Thursday that its Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B project in Tanjung Priok Port had reached 75 percent in completion. 

The project is worth Rp 3.83 trillion ($233 million). The project aims to strengthen the role of Tanjung Priok Port as the main gateway for export and import distribution in Indonesia. Given its strategic position and connection to various other ports, the development of the port area is a priority to accommodate the increase in cargo and logistics volume and improve loading and unloading services.

In the Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B Work contract, PTPP is working on a number of strategic work areas, including reclamation and land improvement in the Container Terminal 2 (CT2) area, inner port road, and reserved area. Construction of the 800-meter CT2 pier structure, the 150-meter CT3 pier, dredging of the CT2 pier pool, construction of breakwaters, and the use of innovative technologies such as the vacuum preloading method and LIDAR drones to accelerate implementation and ensure the accuracy of reclamation work.

The vacuum preloading method is a solution to repair very soft soil to ensure structural stability. The use of dredged material as reclamation material is part of PTPP’s efforts to adopt sustainable construction. PTPP also uses BIM (building information modeling) technology and drone LIDAR for precise topography and reclamation volume measurements.

PTPP uses slag cement, a waste product from steel processing, in the deep soil mixing method as part of green construction. This project also uses a 2-meter diameter steel pile that spans 50 meters. This makes it the largest and longest pile in Indonesia and does not have any linkage from Cilegon to Priok.

Pelabuhan Indonesia’s president director Arif Suhartono appreciated the work on the Kalibaru terminal project.

"The quality of the work is neat and good. This is important to keep up with the determined timeline and quality," Arif said. 

Arif said that he was optimistic that PTPP could finish the project on time, provide great benefits to the community, and increase the competitiveness of Tanjung Priok Port in the international arena.

This project also has a number of unique features that make it one of the largest modern port developments in Indonesia.

PTPP Corporate Secretary Joko Raharjo revealed that the reclamation activities in this project utilize dredged mud material to form a new area of ​​260 hectares.

"As well as land improvement in an area of ​​100 hectares using the vacuum preloading method," Joko said. 

