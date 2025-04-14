PTPP's Serang Drainage Basin Project Helps Boost Agricultural Productivity

April 14, 2025
Jakarta. State-owned construction firm PTPP said Monday that its Serang drainage basin project in Yogyakarta's Kulon Progo did not only protect local area from flood, but could also boost agricultural productivity.

According to PTPP, the drainage basin protects key areas spanning 1,428 hectares from flood. The covered areas include Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA), productive agricultural land, and residential areas. The project took up an investment worth Rp 295 billion -- all coming from the 2020-2023 state budget. PTPP reported that it took about 1,202 days (September 16, 2020 to December 31, 2023) to complete the construction.

In the past, flood had disrupted locals from carrying out their daily activities and going to the YIA airport. Thanks to the basin's effective control system, flood-prone areas have been minimized, thus improving the area's connectivity.

The basin is also a boon to local agricultural productivity. Farmers used to only be able to harvest 1-2 times a year due to the flood. The improved irrigation system has enabled farmers to harvest up to three times each year. As the agricultural sector grows, this basin project aligns with PTPP's efforts in helping Indonesia become self-sufficient in food.

The basin also unlocks water tourism potential -- another key driver to local economic growth. The retention ponds that were built not only function as water reservoirs but are also projected to become a new tourist destination. 

"This flood control infrastructure has been helpful, particularly the people living the YIA Airport who always struggle with flood every rainy season. Thanks to the drainage basin, we can take advantage of the water flow to irrigate the rice fields," a local resident said.

