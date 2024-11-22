Pupuk Indonesia Boosts Fertilizer Redemption in Wonogiri as Planting Season Begins

Wonogiri. To accelerate the redemption of subsidized fertilizer in and support farmers during the planting season, state-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) held the Rembuk Tani (Farmers’ Dialogue) event in Wonogiri, Central Java, on Thursday.

Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, Senior Manager for Central Java & Yogyakarta at Pupuk Indonesia, explained that Rembuk Tani aims to provide wider and more affordable access to fertilizer while encouraging improved agricultural yields through dialogue and special discount programs. The initiative is designed to help farmers achieve optimal harvests at efficient costs.

“We want to ensure that farmers’ fertilizer needs are met, both in terms of availability and affordability. Pupuk Indonesia hopes the support we provide will boost farmers’ enthusiasm and optimism as they face the planting season,” he said.

At the Rembuk Tani event, farmers were offered several special discounts. One of the main programs was a voucher providing Rp 50,000 ($3.14) off each purchase of subsidized fertilizer at official kiosks, valid until Dec. 20. Farmers could redeem several types of subsidized fertilizers, including Urea, NPK, and Organic fertilizers.

These fertilizers, which are designed to meet crop needs, are subsidized according to the Agriculture Ministry Regulation No. 1 of 2024. In line with government policy, redeeming subsidized fertilizer at kiosks has become faster and easier, with farmers only needing to bring their ID cards as the primary identification.

In addition to the discounts, another program offered a 40% discount on NPK Phonska Plus, a premium non-subsidized fertilizer that enhances crop yields. This discount was available throughout the event, allowing farmers to obtain high-quality fertilizer at more affordable prices.

Rembuk Tani also featured a discussion session with representatives from Pupuk Indonesia, local agricultural services, and farmers. During the session, farmers received information about fertilizer access and distribution, as well as practical tips on using fertilizer effectively to achieve optimal harvests.

This two-way discussion aimed to strengthen communication between Pupuk Indonesia and the farming community, fostering sustainable collaboration toward food self-sufficiency.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is committed to supporting farmers at every stage of the journey toward national food independence. Rembuk Tani is not just an event; it is a real commitment to building stronger food security for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia,” Yudhi concluded.

