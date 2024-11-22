Pupuk Indonesia Boosts Fertilizer Redemption in Wonogiri as Planting Season Begins

The Jakarta Globe
November 22, 2024 | 8:26 pm
SHARE
PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) held the Rembuk Tani event in Wonogiri, Central Java, on Saturday (November 21, 2024).
PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) held the Rembuk Tani event in Wonogiri, Central Java, on Saturday (November 21, 2024).

Wonogiri. To accelerate the redemption of subsidized fertilizer in and support farmers during the planting season, state-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) held the Rembuk Tani (Farmers’ Dialogue) event in Wonogiri, Central Java, on Thursday.

Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, Senior Manager for Central Java & Yogyakarta at Pupuk Indonesia, explained that Rembuk Tani aims to provide wider and more affordable access to fertilizer while encouraging improved agricultural yields through dialogue and special discount programs. The initiative is designed to help farmers achieve optimal harvests at efficient costs.

“We want to ensure that farmers’ fertilizer needs are met, both in terms of availability and affordability. Pupuk Indonesia hopes the support we provide will boost farmers’ enthusiasm and optimism as they face the planting season,” he said.

At the Rembuk Tani event, farmers were offered several special discounts. One of the main programs was a voucher providing Rp 50,000 ($3.14) off each purchase of subsidized fertilizer at official kiosks, valid until Dec. 20. Farmers could redeem several types of subsidized fertilizers, including Urea, NPK, and Organic fertilizers.

These fertilizers, which are designed to meet crop needs, are subsidized according to the Agriculture Ministry Regulation No. 1 of 2024. In line with government policy, redeeming subsidized fertilizer at kiosks has become faster and easier, with farmers only needing to bring their ID cards as the primary identification.

In addition to the discounts, another program offered a 40% discount on NPK Phonska Plus, a premium non-subsidized fertilizer that enhances crop yields. This discount was available throughout the event, allowing farmers to obtain high-quality fertilizer at more affordable prices.

Rembuk Tani also featured a discussion session with representatives from Pupuk Indonesia, local agricultural services, and farmers. During the session, farmers received information about fertilizer access and distribution, as well as practical tips on using fertilizer effectively to achieve optimal harvests.

This two-way discussion aimed to strengthen communication between Pupuk Indonesia and the farming community, fostering sustainable collaboration toward food self-sufficiency.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is committed to supporting farmers at every stage of the journey toward national food independence. Rembuk Tani is not just an event; it is a real commitment to building stronger food security for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia,” Yudhi concluded.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bitcoin Nears $100,000 Mark in Post-US Election Surge
Business 3 hours ago

Bitcoin Nears $100,000 Mark in Post-US Election Surge

 Bitcoin reached new record highs, surpassing $99,000 for the first time as its value surged more than 40 percent in just two weeks.
6 Tourists Dead in Laos After Drinking Methanol: What Is It and How Did It End Up in Their Drinks?
News 4 hours ago

6 Tourists Dead in Laos After Drinking Methanol: What Is It and How Did It End Up in Their Drinks?

 Methanol is frequently used as fuel and in products such as antifreeze and solvents.
Preserving the Environment in the Age of Social Media Tourism in Indonesia
Opinion 4 hours ago

Preserving the Environment in the Age of Social Media Tourism in Indonesia

 The need for social media presence and the fear of missing out (FOMO) drive many to flock to viral spots, but this is a double-edged sword.
Survey Shows Tight Race for Jakarta Gubernatorial Election, Pramono-Rano Lead by Narrow Margin
News 4 hours ago

Survey Shows Tight Race for Jakarta Gubernatorial Election, Pramono-Rano Lead by Narrow Margin

 Survey shows Pramono-Rano lead Jakarta race, but Ridwan Kamil-Suswono are close behind with a small gap ahead of the Nov. 27 election.
Human Trafficking Disguised as German Internship Program Surfaces Again
News 5 hours ago

Human Trafficking Disguised as German Internship Program Surfaces Again

 South Sulawesi Police uncovered a human trafficking operation involving 77 university students from Makassar
News Index

Most Popular

Many Foreign-Owned Businesses in Bali Are Rulebreakers, Luhut Says
1
Many Foreign-Owned Businesses in Bali Are Rulebreakers, Luhut Says
2
Benny Mamoto, Chisca Mirawati Secure Top Votes in House Selection for KPK Oversight Body
3
Police, OJK Investigate $23 Million Fraud Allegations at KoinWorks Subsidiary
4
Prabowo Revises Indonesia’s Net Zero Target to 2050
5
Understanding the Rationale Behind the Government's Plan to Raise VAT to 12%
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED