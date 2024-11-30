Pupuk Indonesia Distributes 6.6 Million Tons of Subsidized Fertilizer Ahead of Planting Season

November 30, 2024 | 8:25 pm
Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia has distributed 6.6 million tons of subsidized fertilizer to registered farmers across Indonesia, following the government’s increased allocation of subsidized fertilizers for 2024. This achievement was disclosed by Pupuk Indonesia’s Marketing Director, Tri Wahyudi Saleh, during a press conference in Jakarta on Friday.

“As of November 26, we have distributed 6.6 million tons of subsidized fertilizers, which is 87.7 percent of our contract with the Agriculture Ministry (7.54 million tons),” said Tri.

He explained that the initial allocation for 2024 was only 4.7 million tons, but the government increased it to 9.5 million tons in April to boost agricultural productivity and enhance national food security. This policy was formalized through decrees issued by governors and regents/mayors across Indonesia. However, distribution was slightly delayed until mid-2024, awaiting the issuance of these regional decrees.

Pupuk Indonesia has so far delivered 3.36 million tons of urea fertilizer, 3.21 million tons of NPK, and 38,419 tons of Petroganik organic fertilizer. According to the amended contract with the Agriculture Minister, the total targets are 3.62 million tons for urea and 3.42 million tons for NPK. Tri expressed hope that farmers would maximize the remaining allocation by the end of 2024 to increase productivity during the planting season, facilitated by easier access to subsidized fertilizers.

“Registered farmers can easily obtain fertilizers by visiting official kiosks and presenting their ID cards. Fertilizers are ready and available in the field,” Tri assured.

Eligibility for subsidized fertilizer is governed by Ministerial Regulation No. 1 of 2024. Farmers must be members of farmer groups, registered in the Agricultural Extension Management Information System (SIMLUHTAN), and work on no more than two hectares of land. Subsidized fertilizers are limited to nine strategic commodities: rice, corn, soybeans, chilies, shallots, garlic, coffee, sugarcane, and cocoa.

Farmers who meet the criteria but are not yet listed in e-RDKK, an application used to plan farming needs and activities, can register through their local farmer groups. The e-RDKK can be revised quarterly.

Meanwhile, for those not eligible for subsidized fertilizers, Pupuk Indonesia has prepared a solution by providing non-subsidized fertilizers available at official kiosks.

“For farmers who are not registered under the subsidy program, non-subsidized fertilizers are readily accessible as an alternative,” Tri concluded.

#Agriculture
