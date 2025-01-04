Pupuk Indonesia Distributes 7,500 Tons of Subsidized Fertilizer in First 3 Days of 2025

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia has recorded 27,092 subsidized fertilizer transactions in the first three days of 2025. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to fulfilling the government's mandate of achieving national food self-sufficiency.

Tri Wahyudi Saleh, Director of Marketing at Pupuk Indonesia, said the high volume of subsidized fertilizer disbursement at the start of the year is due to the government's successful simplification of the subsidy scheme and more effective allocation planning.

"As promised by the government, starting on Jan. 1, 2025, Pupuk Indonesia was ready to distribute subsidized fertilizer. Indeed, at exactly 12:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve, a farmer from Sukadana, East Lampung, redeemed the fertilizer, followed by 10 farmers from Serdang Bedagai in North Sumatra. Praise God, farmers were able to redeem subsidized fertilizers starting Jan. 1," said Tri Wahyudi.

As of Jan. 3, Pupuk Indonesia has recorded 27,092 subsidized fertilizer redemption transactions, amounting to 7,536 tons of fertilizer. This includes 4,532 tons of urea, 2,966 tons of NPK, 16.7 tons of Special Formula NPK, and 20.8 tons of organic fertilizer.

Based on the Agriculture Minister’s Decree No. 644/KPTS/SR.310/M.11/2024, the Government has allocated 9.5 million tons of subsidized fertilizer for 2025. The allocation is divided as follows: 4.6 million tons of urea, 4.2 million tons of NPK, 147,798 tons of cocoa NPK, and 500,000 tons of organic fertilizer.

Tri Wahyudi confirmed that subsidized fertilizers are for farmers registered in the RDKK group planning scheme, covering food crops (rice, corn, soybeans), horticulture (chili, shallots, garlic), and plantations (sugarcane, cocoa, coffee). To qualify, farmers must have a maximum land area of 2 hectares, including those involved in Forest Village Community Institutions (LMDH) or Social Forestry.

"We welcome the fertilizer redemption activities at the beginning of 2025 and hope this will support our goal of achieving national food self-sufficiency," said Tri Wahyudi.

Farmers across the country, including Wiyono from Central Java, have expressed satisfaction with the timely availability of subsidized fertilizer for the early planting season.

"Thank you to the Government and Pupuk Indonesia for ensuring the availability of fertilizer. Today, I, Wiyono from Prambanan, was able to redeem subsidized fertilizer with my ID card on Wednesday," said Wiyono.

A similar sentiment was shared by Ridwan, a farmer from Pinrang, South Sulawesi, who appreciated the easy redemption process through i-Pubers. "On Jan. 1, I was able to redeem subsidized fertilizer at UD Daun Buah kiosk using just my ID card, and the process was seamless," Ridwan said.

National Fertilizer Stock Available

Pupuk Indonesia reported a national fertilizer stock of 1,558,558 tons at the beginning of 2025. This includes 1,147,453 tons of subsidized fertilizer and 411,105 tons of non-subsidized fertilizer.

The subsidized fertilizer stock comprises 572,700 tons of urea, 510,125 tons of NPK, 17,306 tons of Special Formula NPK, and 47,322 tons of organic fertilizer. Non-subsidized fertilizer stocks include 349,974 tons of urea and 61,131 tons of NPK. With these available stocks exceeding the government’s minimum stock requirements, Pupuk Indonesia is confident it can meet the fertilizer needs of registered farmers during the early planting season of 2025.

"We encourage all farmers registered in the RDKK to redeem their fertilizer promptly to meet their planting season needs. Redemption is now easier than ever, simply by presenting an ID card and using the i-Pubers system," Tri Wahyudi concluded.

