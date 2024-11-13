Pupuk Indonesia Distributes Aid for Lewotobi Eruption Evacuees

The Jakarta Globe
November 13, 2024 | 6:48 am
Fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia Group distributes aid for evacuees affected by the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki eruption in East Flores on Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
Jakarta. Fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia Group recently distributed aid for evacuees affected by the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki eruption in East Flores.

The aid consisted of 1,150 packages of staple food and other basic supplies. About 500 of the packages came from Pupuk Indonesia, while its subsidiary Pupuk Kalimantan Timur gave the other 500 packages. Subsidiary Petrokimia Gresik provided 150 staple food packages.

Each package includes five kilograms of rice, a box of instant noodles, a box of 600-milliliter mineral water, and a liter of cooking oil. The evacuees also received diapers, sarongs, blankets, as well as milk for both toddlers and adults.

Pupuk Indonesia handed over the Lewolaga Village Eruption Disaster Post on Tuesday.

According to Pupuk Indonesia's human capital director Tina T Kemala Intan said that the company hoped the aid could help lift the evacuees' burden.

"This aid is a form of our support so our brothers and sisters who are victims can remain optimistic amidst this disaster," Tina was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Mount Lewotobi has been erupting since Nov. 3. The East Florest Regional Disaster Management Agency reported that 12,288 people had evacuated as of Nov. 10.

"We pray that all affected communities can get through this disaster and return to their homes. Hopefully, this disaster will end soon," Tina said.

