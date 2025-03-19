Pupuk Indonesia Gives Roudlotul Muta'allimin School a Spring Clean

The Jakarta Globe
March 19, 2025 | 11:55 am
Pupuk Indonesia holds a spring-clean campaign at the Roudlotul Muta'allimin Islamic boarding school in Demak, Central Java, on March 19, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
Jakarta. State-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia recently spring-cleaned the Roudlotul Muta'allimin Islamic boarding school in Demak, Central Java, as part of its "Sobat Aksi Ramadan" campaign.

Pupuk Indonesia also donated some cleaning equipment such as brooms, vacuum cleaners, trash cans, mops. They also distributed staple food packages.

The company's corporate secretary Wijaya Laksana said that the Sobat Aksi Ramadan was part of Pupuk Indonesia's efforts to get closer to the people. This program, which was the brainchild of the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry, aimed to nurture the spirit of mutual cooperation.

"The State-Owned Enterprise Ministry has asked us to show our corporate social responsibility, particularly in areas that we have partnered with," Wijaya was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Pupuk Indonesia had some of its young employees volunteer in the Sobat Aksi Ramadan program. To build a sense of togetherness, the school's students and caretakers also took part in the spring-cleaning. Wijaya said involving the younger employees in such programs would help boost their loyalty and enthusiasm towards the company. Their participation is also expected to nurture a better corporate culture.

The Sobat Aksi Ramadan campaign aims to make boarding schools and dormitories more comfortable to live in. Aside from food and cleaning equipment, Pupuk Indonesia also donates portable microphones and speakers to help facilitate prayer needs.

Wijaya said that the program aligned with President Prabowo Subianto's goal of wanting to nurture social harmony and better tolerance among religious communities. At present, the Roudlotul Muta'allimin Islamic Boarding School has 80 male and 200 female students. One of the school's caretakers Kholil thanked Pupuk Indonesia for their assistance.

"Cleanliness is part of faith. Let us purify our hearts by doing something like this spring-cleaning program," Kholil said.

