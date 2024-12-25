Pupuk Indonesia, Gov't Agree to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers on Jan. 1

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company recently inked a contract deal with the Agriculture Ministry to start distributing the subsidized fertilizers on Jan. 1.

According to Pupuk Indonesia's marketing director Tri Wahyudi Saleh, the company is ready to launch the distribution by that date.

"About 14.7 farmers are registered on the 2025 e-RDKK [digital platform for the subsidized fertilizer beneficiaries]. We have prepared for it," Tri Wahyudi said.

As of Dec. 23, the company has distributed 7.25 million tons of subsidized fertilizers. Pupuk Indonesia has already already reached 100.5 percent of the target that the government had set. The company's distributed fertilizers were as follows: 3.66 million tons of urea fertilizer; 3.49 million tons of NPK fertilizers; 42,706 tons of special formula NPK fertilizers; 46,521 tons of organic fertilizers. For reference, NPK is a type of fertilizer that mainly encompasses nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Subsidized fertilizer supply reaches 1.4 million tons, about 546,758 tons of which are urea fertilizers. Around 445,560 tons are NPK, 16,338 tons areSpecial Formula NPK, while the remaining 35,658 tons are organic fertilizers. Non-subsidized fertilizers supply stands at 428,619 tons. They are 357,384 tons of urea and 71,235 tons of NPK.

"The weather is good enough for planting. With the fertilizers available, hopefully we all can realize the president's food self-sufficiency dream as soon as possible," Tri Wahyudi said, while also thanking the government for simplifying the distribution process.

Tri Wahyu added: "Farmers only need to show their identity card through the i-Pubers app," Tri Wahyudi said.

Agriculture Ministry's director for fertilizer Jekvy Hendra said that the local government agencies had already made sure the beneficiaries of the program. Jekvy said the distribution should go well without a hitch.

"Pupuk Indonesia has also made sure that the fertilizers are available in all regions. The payment mechanism also aligns with what the national audit board BPK's recommendations," Jekvy said.

