Pupuk Indonesia Group Takes Home ASRRAT Awards

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia Group was recently awarded the 2022 Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating, also known as the ASRRAT, by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR).

Pupuk Indonesia and its subsidiaries Petrokimia Gresik and Pupuk Kaltim took home the ASRRAT awards, which recognize companies that demonstrate transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting.

“Pupuk Indonesia and its subsidiaries always put forward sustainability principles in doing business. We have implemented the sustainable development goals [SDGs] principles in our operations,” Wono Budi Tjahyono, the director of finance and investment at Pupuk Indonesia, said in a recent statement.

“For instance, by embracing good environmental management, implementing energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies, running community economic empowerment programs, helping to improve people’s living standards and so on. We also apply the principle of equality in HR management, including gender equality and other workers’ rights,” Wono added.

According to Wono, a sustainable business process becomes the responsibility of all Pupuk Indonesia. He said that the award should motivate the company to be even more transparent, and bring economic and social impact.

“On behalf of the Pupuk Indonesia board of directors, we would like to thank all of our employees. Because we were able to receive these awards thanks to their hard work, especially the sustainability report team who has done a wonderful job in making the report,” Wono said.

The NCSR handed over the three ASRRAT awards at a recent awarding ceremony. Representing Pupuk Indonesia was Wono himself. Petrokimia Gresik's president director Dwi Satryo Annurogo was present to receive the award in person. Pupuk Kaltim’s ASRRAT award was given to Meizar Effendi, the company’s SEVP for business support.