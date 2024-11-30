Pupuk Indonesia Helps Empower Cirebon Farmers

November 30, 2024 | 10:11 am
(Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
(Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)

Jakarta. Fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia is expanding its so-called Safari Makmur program to help Indonesia become self-sufficient in food.

The company recently held the Safari Makmur campaign in Cirebon to provide agricultural technology, among others, to local farmers. The company has also parnered with the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Ministry for this campaign. Pupuk Indonesia helps provide the lessons needed related to agronomics, as well as he drone-based precision fertilization technology for farmers to identify the soil fertility levels.

"The program has helped increase the agricultural productivity of the area that used to only produce 5 tons per hectare. This 61-hectare land now produces 7 tons per hectare," Pupuk Indonesia's marketing director Tri Wahyudi Saleh said.

From January to October 2024, the Makmur program has empowered more than 152,802 farmers and covered 394,198 hectares of agricultural land throughout Indonesia. In West Java, the program has also succeeded in realizing 59,869 hectares of land and of which 45,425 hectares are specifically for rice commodities.

Through this Safari MAKMUR event, Pupuk Indonesia provides a one-stop solution service for farmers and the use of PreciRice technology. Thisnis drone-based precision fertilization technology for rice commodities. The PreciRice method can increase the fertilization technology and the plant nutrition. It also reduces the risks of crop failure.

Pupuk Indonesia also provides soil test car services, land mapping, and assistance from Agronomists to increase crop productivity and farmer income. Pupuk Indonesia also partners with PLN (provider of electricity networks and power), Bank Indonesia (electric pump assistance), Bulog (offtaker of harvest results with one day service), and agricultural organizations (KTNA, HIMPO and Perpadi).

"West Java is the center of agriculture and we are confident that in this period we can realize food self-sufficiency as soon as possible in 2027 at President Prabowo Subianto's behest. This is a task for all of us. Us at Pupuk Indonesia will prepare the fertilizers. As of November, we have distributed 6.6 million tons of subsidized fertilizers. So, let's work together to realize food self-sufficiency, especially rice, so that we can meet domestic needs for the welfare of the community," Tri said.

Zuryati Simbolon, the assistant deputy for food and fertilizer at the SOE Ministry, praised Pupuk Indonesia's Makmur program. Zuryati was also happy to see different SOEs partnering on the Makmur program.

"The Makmur program does not only encompass rice, but also corn, sugar cane, palm oil, and coffee. We will focus more on rice next year. So, we hope that the MAKMUR program can meet national rice needs and make Indonesia be self-sufficient in food just like what President Prabowo is hoping for," Zuryati said.

#Special Updates
