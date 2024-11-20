Pupuk Indonesia Helps Klaten Farmers Access Subsidized Fertilizers

November 20, 2024
State-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia recently held a “Rembuk Tani” campaign to ensure that farmers in Klaten could access subsidized fertilizers. oto Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
Jakarta. State-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia recently held a “Rembuk Tani” [farmers' dialogue] campaign to ensure that farmers in Klaten, Central Java, could access subsidized fertilizers, particularly those who have signed up in the digital planning system e-RDKK.

Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, the senior manager for Pupuk Indonesia’s operations in Central Java and Yogyakarta, said the campaign aimed to boost agricultural yields through dialogue and special discount programs.

“We want to make sure that these [subsidized] fertilizers are available for the farmers, and they can easily get them at kiosks. Hopefully, these fertilizers can motivate them in this planting season,” Yudhi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The Rembuk Tani campaign gave farmers tons of discounts. Farmers can get a discount voucher of Rp 50,000 ($3.15) for every purchase of subsidized fertilizers at official kiosks until Dec. 20. The available fertilizers include NPK, namely fertilizers that encompass nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Other types include NPK Special Formula, Urea, and Petroganik. Farmers only need to show their ID cards at the kiosks when getting the subsidized fertilizers.

There is also a 40 percent discount for NPK Phonska Plus Fertilizer, a leading non-subsidized fertilizer that helps increase crop yields. This provides an opportunity for farmers to obtain quality fertilizer at a more affordable price. 

There were also discussion sessions at Klaten’s Rembuk Tani campaign in Klaten. Farmers got tips on how to access the subsidized fertilizers, but also on how to use them effectively and sign up for the e-RDKK system. This dialogue would also build synergy between Pupuk Indonesia and the farmer community.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is ready to accompany farmers at every stage of the journey towards national food self-sufficiency. Rembuk Tani is not just an event, but a real commitment to building stronger food security, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia," Yudhi said.

