Pupuk Indonesia Holds Journalism Competition on Sustainable Agriculture

Jakarta. State-run fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia is hosting its journalism competition which now focuses on the theme of encouraging agricultural productivity and sustainable agriculture.

The 2024 Pupuk Indonesia Media Award is open to journalists from both national and regional news outlets. The theme also aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s goal of making Indonesia become self-sufficient in food. According to Pupuk Indonesia’s corporate secretary Wijaya Laksana, this goal requires a robust multi-stakeholder collaboration that also involves the mass media.

"We want to increase the public understanding of the fertilizer industry and national food security by hosting this competition. We also want to show how we take an active role in supporting national food security, including breakthroughs created to support more modern Indonesian agriculture and abundant harvests," Wijaya was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Pupuk Indonesia has the so-called Makmur program that seeks to develop a comprehensive agricultural ecosystem, among others, by adopting technology for more precise farming.

Participating journalists can submit publications related to the operations of Pupuk Indonesia and its ten subsidiaries: Pupuk Iskandar Muda, Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang, Pupuk Kujang Cikampek, Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Petrokimia Gresik, Rekayasa Industri, Pupuk Indonesia Niaga, Pupuk Indonesia Utilitas, Pupuk Indonesia Pangan, and Pupuk Indonesia Logistik.

There are four categories available: print media (newspapers, magazines, tabloids); online media; TV; photo essay. Pupuk Indonesia will accept any work published between Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. Selected 24 winners will get to take home a total of Rp 210 million ($13,205). Some will go to 12 first to third place winners of the four categories. Twelve people who do not win but have submitted a good piece will also get to take home the reward.

The judges will encompass senior journalists. To find out more, visit https://bit.ly/PIMA2024 , WhatsApp (WA) 0882 0018 55751 (Putri) and 0896 2108 6215 (Laila), or the official email address of the committee at mediaaward@pupuk-indonesia.com. Registration closes on Feb. 28 at 11.59 p.m.

Last year, PIMA received 269 submissions from 168 journalists.

