Pupuk Indonesia Offers Affordable Fertilizers for Grobogan Farmers

Jakarta. Pupuk Indonesia is ready to distribute the subsidized fertilizers for farmers in the Central Javan regency of Grobogan.

The state-owned fertilizer company recently held a farmers' dialogue Rembuk Tani in Grobogan. The activity aimed to help farmers achieve great harvest results with efficient costs. Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, the senior manager of Pupuk Indonesia's operations in Central Java and Yogyakarta, said that the program also offered discounts.

"We want to make sure the farmers can get the fertilizers at an affordable price. Hopefully, our support can motivate the farmers in this planting season," Yudhi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Farmers can get tons of discounts as part of the Rembuk Tani campaign. Discount vouchers of Rp 50,000 ($3.15) are available for every purchase of subsidized fertilizers at official kiosks until Dec. 20. The discounts apply for purchases of NPK, namely fertilizers that encompass nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Other available fertilizers include NPK Special Formula, Urea, and Petroganik. Farmers only need to show their ID cards at the kiosks.

Pupuk Indonesia also offers a 40-percent discount NPK Phonska Plus Fertilizer, a leading non-subsidized fertilizer that helps increase crop yields. Just like the other Rembuk Tani campaigns, the Grobogan edition also had discussion sessions for farmers to learn more about how they could get the subsidized fertilizers and sign upusing the e-RDKK digital platform system.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is ready to accompany farmers at every stage of the journey towards national food self-sufficiency. Rembuk Tani is not just an event, but a real commitment to building stronger food security, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia," Yudhi said.

