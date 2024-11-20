Pupuk Indonesia Offers Affordable Fertilizers for Grobogan Farmers

The Jakarta Globe
November 20, 2024 | 12:34 pm
SHARE
Pupuk Indonesia is ready to distribute the subsidized fertilizers for farmers in Grobogan. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
Pupuk Indonesia is ready to distribute the subsidized fertilizers for farmers in Grobogan. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)

Jakarta. Pupuk Indonesia is ready to distribute the subsidized fertilizers for farmers in the Central Javan regency of Grobogan.

The state-owned fertilizer company recently held a farmers' dialogue Rembuk Tani in Grobogan. The activity aimed to help farmers achieve great harvest results with efficient costs. Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, the senior manager of Pupuk Indonesia's operations in Central Java and Yogyakarta, said that the program also offered discounts.

"We want to make sure the farmers can get the fertilizers at an affordable price. Hopefully, our support can motivate the farmers in this planting season," Yudhi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Farmers can get tons of discounts as part of the Rembuk Tani campaign. Discount vouchers of Rp 50,000 ($3.15) are available for every purchase of subsidized fertilizers at official kiosks until Dec. 20. The discounts apply for purchases of NPK, namely fertilizers that encompass nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Other available fertilizers include NPK Special Formula, Urea, and Petroganik. Farmers only need to show their ID cards at the kiosks.

Pupuk Indonesia also offers a 40-percent discount NPK Phonska Plus Fertilizer, a leading non-subsidized fertilizer that helps increase crop yields. Just like the other Rembuk Tani campaigns, the Grobogan edition also had discussion sessions for farmers to learn more about how they could get the subsidized fertilizers and sign upusing the e-RDKK digital platform system.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is ready to accompany farmers at every stage of the journey towards national food self-sufficiency. Rembuk Tani is not just an event, but a real commitment to building stronger food security, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia," Yudhi said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst
Business 32 minutes ago

VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst

 The VAT hike could backfire, negatively affecting both purchasing power and living costs.
VP Gibran Calls for Peaceful Regional Elections After Deadly Sampang Altercation
News 33 minutes ago

VP Gibran Calls for Peaceful Regional Elections After Deadly Sampang Altercation

 VP Gibran urges Bawaslu to ensure peaceful, violence-free 2024 elections after a deadly incident in Sampang, East Java.
Bank Indonesia Maintains Key Interest Rates at 6%
Business 3 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Maintains Key Interest Rates at 6%

  Bank Indonesia (BI) has decided to maintain the BI Rate at 6 percent to keep inflation within the target range of 2.5 percent
KPK Leadership Candidates Clash Over the Future of Sting Operations
News 3 hours ago

KPK Leadership Candidates Clash Over the Future of Sting Operations

 OTT is a KPK method to apprehend corruption suspects red-handed, often during bribery exchanges
Indonesia Seeks to Curb $62 Billion in Online Gambling Funds Flowing Abroad
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Curb $62 Billion in Online Gambling Funds Flowing Abroad

 The Communications Ministry and PPATK have teamed up to combat the outflow of funds linked to online gambling activities.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Shin Tae-yong Aims for Crucial Win in World Cup Qualifier
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
5
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED