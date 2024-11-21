Pupuk Indonesia Offers Discounts for Sukoharjo Farmers

Jakarta. Farmers in the Central Javan regency can get fertilizers at a discounted price thanks to Pupuk Indonesia’s so-called “Rembuk Tani” campaign.

Rembuk Tani -- the Indonesian term for “Farmers’ Dialogue” -- enables farmers to get a wide range of fertilizers at a cheaper price. The state-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia has launched Rembuk Tani in some Central Javan regencies and most recently, it kicked off the campaign in Sukoharjo. As part of this program, Pupuk Indonesia is giving discount vouchers worth up to Rp 50,000 ($3.15) for Sukoharjo farmers when shopping for subsidized fertilizers at official kiosks. This promo is available until Dec. 20.

The discounts also apply to NPK, NPK, a type of fertilizer that has nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium content. Pupuk Indonesia also offers discounted NPK Special Formula, Urea, and Petroganik fertilizers. A 40-percent discount is also available for NPK Phonska Plus Fertilizer, a leading non-subsidized fertilizer that helps increase crop yields.

Farmers only need to show their ID cards at the kiosks to get the subsidized fertilizers.

“We want to make sure that the farmers can get their fertilizers at an affordable price. We want to motivate the farmers [with this campaign],” Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, the senior manager for Pupuk Indonesia’s operations in Central Java and Yogyakarta, said.

As the name suggests, Rembuk Tani had dialogue sessions on how to use fertilizers effectively. The farmers also learned how to sign up to the e-RDKK digital platform -- a key requirement for them to get the subsidized fertilizers. The two-way discussion also aimed to build stronger communication between Pupuk Indonesia and the farmers’ community.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is ready to accompany farmers at every stage of the journey towards national food self-sufficiency. Rembuk Tani is not just an event, but a real commitment to building stronger food security, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia," Yudhi said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: