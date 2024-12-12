Pupuk Indonesia Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

Jakarta. State-run fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia recently told the government that it had enough supply to be distributed to the farmers ahead of an upcoming regulation on subsidized fertilizers.

The government is set to launch a presidential regulation that aims to simplify the distribution of subsidized fertilizers soon. Pupuk Indonesia’s president director Rahmad Pribadi told Deputy Agricultural Minister Sudaryono that his company stood ready to implement the new regulation.

“The deputy minister and I discussed the new regulation. [So the distribution] has been simplified. We will follow the deputy minister’s suggestions on technology use and business processes,” Rahmad was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Pupuk Indonesia is also ready to distribute the subsidized fertilizers in the right amount and on time when next year’s first planting season comes. Rahmad added: “The subsidized fertilizers will be ready for distribution starting on Jan. 1.”

According to Rahmad, Prabowo has agreed “in principle” with the new regulation. The government is currently working on the technical matters.

“So the [distribution] will be simple, but not careless. Because this concerns the state budget and people’s money. The subsidized [fertilizers] should go to the well-deserving farmers who really need them,” Sudaryono said.

The deputy minister also hopes that the simplification will help Indonesia achieve food self-sufficiency. “With the improved mechanism, we believe it will lead to better productivity. This will allow us to become self-sufficient in food as soon as possible.”

