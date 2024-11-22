Pupuk Indonesia Seeks to Help Gov't Achieve Food Self-Sufficiency

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia is distributing discounted fertilizers to local farmers in a move to help Indonesia become self-sufficient in food.

The government wants to unlock food self-sufficiency within the next four or five years. Pupuk Indonesia has been holding its so-called Rembuk Tani (Farmers' Dialogue') campaign across regencies in Central Java. Boyolali became the campaign's most recent stop. In this event, Pupuk Indonesia distributed subsidized fertilizers and equipped local farmers with the know-how on agricultural management.

Antonius Yudhi Kristyanto, the senior manager for the Central Java and Yogyakarta operations in Pupuk Indonesia, said that the company sought to make sure that farmers had access to affordable fertilizers during the planting season.

"Hopefully, we want to motivate the farmers in this planting season," Yudhi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

In this Rembuk Tani campaign, farmers can get a discount of Rp 50,000 ($3.15) for subsidized fertilizers at the available official kiosks. This promo will last until Dec. 20. It also applies to many types of fertilizers, including urea, NPK, NPK special formula, and Petroganik. For reference, NPK refers to fertilizers with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium content. A 40-percent discount is also available for NPK Phonska Plus Fertilizer, a leading non-subsidized fertilizer that helps increase crop yields. Farmers only need to show their ID cards when purchasing subsidized fertilizers.

“With the spirit of collaboration, Pupuk Indonesia is ready to accompany farmers at every stage of the journey towards national food self-sufficiency. Rembuk Tani is not just an event, but a real commitment to building stronger food security, for a more prosperous and sustainable future for Indonesia," Yudhi said.

