Pupuk Indonesia Sends Off 1,473 Eid Travelers to Their Hometowns

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia sent off 1,473 people to their hometowns across various regions as part of the 2025 Mudik Bersama program.

The campaign is part of the company's program to help people make their Eid travels safely and comfortably. Pupuk Indonesia also works alongside the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Ministry and other government-run businesses. The send-off ceremony on Thursday was attended by SOE Erick Thohir and Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi. The ministry's secretary Rabin Indrajad Hattari, as well as the ministry's human capital deputy Tedi Bharata, and Pupuk Indonesia's president director Rahmad Pribadi were also in attendance.

According to Rahmad, this campaign was the company's corporate social responsibility program.

At the same time, Pupuk Indonesia Group also holds an Eid exodus campaign with its subsidiaries Petrokimia Gresik, Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Pupuk Kujang, Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang, and Pupuk Iskandar Muda.

"This is our effort to share with others during Ramadan. We hope that this activity will bring benefits," Rahmad was quoted as saying in a press statement.

In total, Pupuk Indonesia Group sent off 1,473 people on 29 buses and 10 hiace vans to West Java (Tasikmalaya, Kuningan, Pangandaran, and Majalengka). Some travelers also go to Central Java and East Java (Solo, Malang, Blitar, Jombang, Nganjuk, Madiun, Lamongan, Babat, Tuban, Bojonegoro, Ngawi, Kediri, and Tulungagung). Pupuk Indonesia also takes these travelers to Kalimantan from Bontang to Balikpapan, Banjarmasin, and Samarinda. The vehicles departing from Krueng Geukeh go to Banda Aceh, South Aceh, Medan, and Kualanamu. The travelers also left Palembang and headed to Jakarta, Serang, Surabaya, and Yogjakarta.

"The SOE Minister has instructed us that we should share with others and help the less fortunate," Rahmad said.

SOE Minister Erick Thohir officially sent off 106,000 participants of the joint homecoming campaign with all SOEs, including Pupuk Indonesia Group. This marked a huge increase from last year's campaign which had 93,000 participants. This year's campaign is also taking people to 200 cities across Indonesia. Erick said that the program would prevent people from using motorbikes and encourage them to use government-facilitated transportation, including buses, trains, and ships.

