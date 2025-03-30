Pupuk Indonesia Sets Up Eid Homecoming Post in Tanjung Perak Port

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia set off an Eid homecoming post at Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya, East Java as many travel to their hometowns to celebrate the major holiday.

Pupuk Indonesia's corporate secretary Wijaya Laksana said that the program aimed to support the government's eighth of the so-called "Asta Cita" goal. The government seeks to increase tolerance between religious communities while also nurturing harmony with the environment, nature, and culture.

"Pupuk Indonesia is partnering with other government-run businesses to set up a number of Eid homecoming facilities," Wijaya was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The post at Tanjung Perak Port will be set up on March 26-29 and April 5-8. People can get their health checked and free medicines. There are also prayer areas, rest rooms, working spaces, as well as iftar meals for people to break their fast. There are also lactation rooms, children's playrooms, and entertainment facilities (photobooth stands).

Pupuk Indonesia partnered with the port operator Pelindo and the state-run bank BNI. This is also part of the company's efforts to support the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry's joint homecoming campaign.

Pupuk Indonesia has also set up several homecoming posts in Jakarta's Tanjung Priok Port, Riau Islands' Tanjung Balai Port, as well as the Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan.

"We hope that the public, especially travelers who pass through Tanjung Perak Passenger Port, can take advantage of the facilities provided by Pupuk Indonesia. So travelers can experience a safe and comfortable homecoming," Wijaya said.

