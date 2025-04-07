Pupuk Indonesia Warns of Subsidized Fertilizer Fraud on Social Media

Jakarta. Pupuk Indonesia recently said that subsidized fertilizers were only available at official kiosks directly appointed by the company.

The statement was in response to the increasing number of social media accounts, including on TikTok, posing as Pupuk Indonesia and its subsidiaries. These fake accounts pretended to offer or sell subsidized fertilizers.

"Only registered farmers can get subsidized fertilizers. They can redeem the subsidized fertilizers at the official kiosks that we have appointed. So the sales of subsidized fertilizers on social media is a clearly a fraud," Pupuk Indonesia's corporate secretary Wijaya Laksana was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

A TikTok account with the name @pt.petrokimia.id has been circulating, claiming that it sold subsidized fertilizers. The regulations state the highest retail price for urea fertilizer stands at Rp 2,260/kg, NPK Rp 2,300/kg, NPK Special Cocoa Rp 3,300/kg, and organic fertilizer Rp 800/kg. Wijaya denied that the said account was not the official account of Petrokimia Gresik. The company's official TikTok account is @petrokimiagresik.Other fake accounts include @pupuk.bersubsidi. Pupuk Indonesia advises all farmers to be careful of fraud.

"The government has made clear regulations and made it very easy for farmers to redeem subsidized fertilizers. Registered farmers only need to bring their identity card when visiting the official kiosks," Wijaya said.

Other modus operandi used by fraudsters include the sales of counterfeit fertilizers. Pupuk Indonesia has banned distributors and kiosks from selling such fertilizers, as written in the letter that has to be signed by the distributor beforehand.

According to Wijaya, Pupuk Indonesia's products underwent a series of quality tests, both independently and through cooperation with certified independent laboratories. The state-run fertilizer producer said that a maintained quality would help Indonesia achieve its food self-sufficiency goal.

Those who are eligible for the fertilizer subsidies include registered farmers, forest village communities, as well as aquaculturiests who are members of farmer groups, according to a 2025 presidential regulation. The fertilizers are also limited to certain commodities, namely rice, corn, soybeans, chilies, shallots, garlic, sugar cane, cocoa, coffee, and cassava.

Farmers who find any fraud related to subsidized fertilizers may contact Pupuk Indonesia's customer service at the toll-free number 0800 100 8001 or 0811 9918 001 (WhatsApp).

