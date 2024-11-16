Pupuk Indonesia Wins Top Innovation and Technology Award at 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Event

The Jakarta Globe
November 16, 2024 | 9:03 am
SHARE
Pupuk Indonesia Empowers Women to Manage Agriculture Through Kartini Tani
Pupuk Indonesia Empowers Women to Manage Agriculture Through Kartini Tani

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia received top honors for its innovation and technological advancements at the 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Awards held in Jakarta on Thursday.

The company earned the Platinum Trophy in the Innovation & Technology Advancement subcategory, while its Marketing Director, Tri Wahyudi Saleh, was recognized as the Best Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Leadership & Teamwork.

"Pupuk Indonesia is committed to advancing agricultural practices in Indonesia through innovation and technology. This recognition motivates us to continue creating breakthroughs that contribute to the nation’s food self-sufficiency goals," Tri Wahyudi said in a statement.

Pupuk Indonesia has developed over 200 custom formulations of NPK fertilizers tailored to the specific nutritional needs of various crops, including cocoa, pepper, oil palm, horticulture, rice, and corn. The company also introduced NPK Phonska Alam for organic farming and established the innovative Makmur program—a comprehensive agricultural ecosystem connecting farmers with stakeholders, including financial institutions, insurers, local governments, and offtakers, to improve productivity and welfare.

Another initiative, Kartini Tani, empowers women to play a significant role in advancing agriculture, while the Toko Pe-i program expands marketing channels for non-subsidized fertilizers through new partnerships.

The company has also embraced cutting-edge technology to optimize agricultural practices. Its PreciX program employs drones for land mapping and mobile soil testing units to provide precise fertilizer recommendations. Digital tools like the iPubers app streamline the distribution of subsidized fertilizers, allowing farmers to redeem products using their ID cards. These advancements reflect a collaborative effort with the Agriculture Ministry to enhance governance and efficiency.

"These technological innovations ensure more effective and efficient farming practices, boosting productivity while modernizing the agricultural sector to attract younger generations," Tri Wahyudi added.

Pupuk Indonesia also secured three additional awards at the event, including Platinum in Employer and Employee Branding, Gold in Collaborations Between Personnel and Technology, and the Best Brand Innovation award. Its subsidiaries, Petrokimia Gresik and Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang, also received accolades, with Petrokimia Gresik winning four awards.

Organized by BUMN Track magazine, the annual awards recognize outstanding branding and marketing efforts by state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This year, 82 SOEs and their subsidiaries competed, undergoing rigorous evaluations by a panel of experts.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

‘We Lost, No Excuse’: Coach Shin Tae-yong on Indonesia vs Japan
News 2 hours ago

‘We Lost, No Excuse’: Coach Shin Tae-yong on Indonesia vs Japan

 Indonesia suffered a 0-4 loss against Japan at the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match.
What is Bluesky, the Growing Social Platform Attracting X Users?
Tech 2 hours ago

What is Bluesky, the Growing Social Platform Attracting X Users?

 Since billionaire Elon Musk took over X in 2022, Bluesky has emerged as a smaller yet appealing alternative to Twitter
Pupuk Indonesia Wins Top Innovation and Technology Award at 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Event
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Wins Top Innovation and Technology Award at 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Event

 Pupuk Indonesia received top honors for its innovation and technological advancements at the 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Awards
Linkin Park
Lifestyle 14 hours ago

Linkin Park "Crawling" Back to Jakarta in 2025 with New Lineup

 American rock band Linkin Park plans to hold a concert in Jakarta on February 16, 2025
Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers

 The Samurai Blue solidified their top spot in Group C with 13 points from five matches, while Indonesia remains at the bottom
News Index

Most Popular

Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport
1
Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport
2
Surabaya Businessman Arrested after Forcing High School Student to Kneel and Bark Like Dog
3
Indonesia Suffers Heavy Defeat to Japan 4-0 in World Cup Qualifiers
4
Indonesia’s 'Underground Economy' Could Unlock Trillions, but at a Cost
5
Sahabat-AI: Indosat and GoTo Launch Indonesia’s First Open-Source AI Ecosystem with Nvidia
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED