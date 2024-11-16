Pupuk Indonesia Wins Top Innovation and Technology Award at 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Event

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia received top honors for its innovation and technological advancements at the 2024 BUMN Branding & Marketing Awards held in Jakarta on Thursday.

The company earned the Platinum Trophy in the Innovation & Technology Advancement subcategory, while its Marketing Director, Tri Wahyudi Saleh, was recognized as the Best Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Leadership & Teamwork.

"Pupuk Indonesia is committed to advancing agricultural practices in Indonesia through innovation and technology. This recognition motivates us to continue creating breakthroughs that contribute to the nation’s food self-sufficiency goals," Tri Wahyudi said in a statement.

Pupuk Indonesia has developed over 200 custom formulations of NPK fertilizers tailored to the specific nutritional needs of various crops, including cocoa, pepper, oil palm, horticulture, rice, and corn. The company also introduced NPK Phonska Alam for organic farming and established the innovative Makmur program—a comprehensive agricultural ecosystem connecting farmers with stakeholders, including financial institutions, insurers, local governments, and offtakers, to improve productivity and welfare.

Another initiative, Kartini Tani, empowers women to play a significant role in advancing agriculture, while the Toko Pe-i program expands marketing channels for non-subsidized fertilizers through new partnerships.

The company has also embraced cutting-edge technology to optimize agricultural practices. Its PreciX program employs drones for land mapping and mobile soil testing units to provide precise fertilizer recommendations. Digital tools like the iPubers app streamline the distribution of subsidized fertilizers, allowing farmers to redeem products using their ID cards. These advancements reflect a collaborative effort with the Agriculture Ministry to enhance governance and efficiency.

"These technological innovations ensure more effective and efficient farming practices, boosting productivity while modernizing the agricultural sector to attract younger generations," Tri Wahyudi added.

Pupuk Indonesia also secured three additional awards at the event, including Platinum in Employer and Employee Branding, Gold in Collaborations Between Personnel and Technology, and the Best Brand Innovation award. Its subsidiaries, Petrokimia Gresik and Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang, also received accolades, with Petrokimia Gresik winning four awards.

Organized by BUMN Track magazine, the annual awards recognize outstanding branding and marketing efforts by state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This year, 82 SOEs and their subsidiaries competed, undergoing rigorous evaluations by a panel of experts.

