Pupuk Indonesia's Bakir Pasaman Named Among Top 100 CEOs

Pupuk Indonesia president director Bakir Pasaman and the company's business transformation director Panji Winanteya Ruky take home the Top 100 CEO and the Next Top 200 Leaders awards respectively. Receiving the awards on their behalf is Pupuk Indonesia digital transformation SPM Ari Novan Setiono. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)

Jakarta. Bakir Pasaman, the president director of state-owned fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia, has joined Infobank's 2022 list of Top 100 CEOs.

Infobank Media Group in partnership with the Indonesian Bankers Association (IBI) has recently named the top 100 chief executive officers across five industry sectors, namely banking, life insurance, general insurance, multi-finance, and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Bakir made it to the SOEs category after his company recorded stellar growth amidst the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tension.

Pupuk Indonesia business transformation director Panji Winanteya Ruky has been named as one of this year's Next Top 200 Leaders.

"I would like to express my thanks for the award. This award is the result of all the hard work done by Pupuk Indonesia employees," Bakir said in a recent press statement.

According to the press release, Infobank chose the awardees based on a number of criteria, among others, they have to be younger than 50 to show that the SOEs and finance sectors indeed have potential young leaders. They are part of the board of directors or the senior executive vice president (SEVP) in their respective organizations. The next top leaders have made positive contributions to the company based on Infobank's ratings.

Infobank editor-in-chief Eko B Supriyanto said that business leaders, be it from SOEs and privately-held companies, have to put forward a sustainable business process. Eko added that “reliable, innovative, dedicated and highly motivated leaders are another important factor for a resilient business in facing today’s uncertain times.”

Eko handed over the awards at a recent awarding ceremony, which marked the end of the Economic Outlook 2023 and Leadership Sharing event. Pupuk Indonesia digital transformation SPM Ari Novan Setiono received the awards on the awardees’ behalf.