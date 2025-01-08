Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

Jakarta. State-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia said Wednesday that it had 516 warehouses across Indonesia, while also announcing its readiness to distribute subsidized fertilizers for farmers across the archipelago.

These warehouses, which are all large in size, hold a combined capacity of 2.89 million tons.

For instance, the Cikarang Line III Warehouse in Tanjungbaru, East Cikarang can store up to 5,200 tons of fertilizers. This is enough to serve the subsidized fertilizer needs in Bekasi Regency, as well as parts of West Java and Jakarta. Bekasi's Cibarusah III Warehouse, which boasts 2,273 tons of capacity, also supports its fertilizer distribution.

This year, farmers in West Java will get a total of 1.1 million tons of subsidized fertilizers. They include urea, organic, and the so-called NPK fertilizers. For reference, NPK is a type of fertilizer that mainly encompasses nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Cikarang Line III Warehouse will supply a portion of the subsidized fertilizers in West Java. It will also meet a large portion of the subsidized fertilizers needs in Bekasi, which gets about 49,578 tons this year.

"Pupuk Indonesia is ready to support President Prabowo's program of achieving food self-sufficiency and increasing agricultural productivity," Roh Eddy, a general manager at Pupuk Indonesia Region 1, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The Cikarang Line III Warehouse has several storage rooms with large capacities. The supply of fertilizers at the said warehouse reached 3,800 tons on Tuesday.

Pupuk Indonesia data shows that fertilizer supply has reached 111,000 tons in West Java, topping the minimum threshold of 65,000 tons.

Indonesia has begun distributing its subsidized fertilizers to its farmers since the start of the year. At least 6,224 tons of subsidized fertilizers have already been distributed to West Javan farmers so far.

"Thank God. We have already started distributing [the fertilizers]. Everything is going well," Eddy said.

