Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

The Jakarta Globe
January 8, 2025 | 6:14 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
(Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)

Jakarta. State-run fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia said Wednesday that it had 516 warehouses across Indonesia, while also announcing its readiness to distribute subsidized fertilizers for farmers across the archipelago.

These warehouses, which are all large in size, hold a combined capacity of 2.89 million tons.

For instance, the Cikarang Line III Warehouse in Tanjungbaru, East Cikarang can store up to 5,200 tons of fertilizers. This is enough to serve the subsidized fertilizer needs in Bekasi Regency, as well as parts of West Java and Jakarta. Bekasi's Cibarusah III Warehouse, which boasts 2,273 tons of capacity, also supports its fertilizer distribution.

This year, farmers in West Java will get a total of 1.1 million tons of subsidized fertilizers. They include urea, organic, and the so-called NPK fertilizers. For reference, NPK is a type of fertilizer that mainly encompasses nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Cikarang Line III Warehouse will supply a portion of the subsidized fertilizers in West Java. It will also meet a large portion of the subsidized fertilizers needs in Bekasi, which gets about 49,578 tons this year.

"Pupuk Indonesia is ready to support President Prabowo's program of achieving food self-sufficiency and increasing agricultural productivity," Roh Eddy, a general manager at Pupuk Indonesia Region 1, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The Cikarang Line III Warehouse has several storage rooms with large capacities. The supply of fertilizers at the said warehouse reached 3,800 tons on Tuesday.

Pupuk Indonesia data shows that fertilizer supply has reached 111,000 tons in West Java, topping the minimum threshold of 65,000 tons.

Indonesia has begun distributing its subsidized fertilizers to its farmers since the start of the year. At least 6,224 tons of subsidized fertilizers have already been distributed to West Javan farmers so far.

"Thank God. We have already started distributing [the fertilizers]. Everything is going well," Eddy said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach
News 2 hours ago

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach

 Kluivert is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday and will be officially introduced to the public the following day.
Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

 The Cikarang Line III Warehouse in Tanjungbaru, East Cikarang can hold up to 5,200 tons of fertilizers.
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia

 Qatar will invest in the construction of 1 million affordable homes which will mainly comprise vertical housing units in Indonesia.
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
News 3 hours ago

Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police

 Wang told police there were about 50 other Chinese at the same location.
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
Business 5 hours ago

Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline

 Bukalapak’s shares have plunged by 85.46 percent from their IPO price of Rp 850 to Rp 122.
News Index

Most Popular

Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
1
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
2
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
3
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
4
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
5
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED