Pupuk Indonesia's Social Tour Dambaan Campaign Wins Two Awards

Jakarta. Pupuk Indonesia recently won two awards that recognized its corporate social responsibility initiative: "Social Tour Dambaan" ('Dream Social Tour').

The campaign won the Platnum Award at the Indonesia CSR Awards (ICA). It also took home the Silver Award for the Indonesian SDGs Awards (ISDA) in Jakarta.

Pupuk Indonesia's Human Capital Director Tina T Kemala Intan thanked the Corporate Forum for CSR (CFCD) for the awards. She also said that the awards had shown how innovative Pupuk Indonesia is in creating corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"This award will also motivate us in becoming more innovative when it comes to coming up with corporate social responsibility programs, so the benefits can reach more people and have a more sustainable effect," Tina was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Pupuk Indonesia's senior vice president for corporate social responsibility Junianto Simare Mare, the Social Tour Dambaan sought to encourage Indonesian youth from across the archipelago to help local farmers and the community. Pupuk Indonesia held the campaign last year in Dieng Kulon Banjanegara.

The campaign taught farmers to adopt agritech and agricultural production facilities for better harvests. The campaign's volunteers also had waste management and tree-planting initiatives. Volunteers also learned more about the local farmers' lives. Aside from agricultural facilities, Pupuk Indonesia also provided trash bins along the village roads, seeds, as well as educational facilities at schools.

"Pupuk Indonesia in carrying out its business operations is not only able to produce quality agricultural products and services, Pupuk Indonesia is also committed to continuing to contribute to the community.," Junianto said.

The ICA assessment was based on the implementation of CSR standards listed in ISO 260000. The ICA found that the Social Tour Dambaan program could help increase the locals' income and welfare. The ISDA award took into account whether a company had helped contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Pupuk Indonesia's Social Tour Dambaa program received the award for their contribution to achieving zero hunger through agriculture.

