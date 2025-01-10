Pupuk Indonesia's Warehouses Have Enough Space for Subsidized Fertilizers

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia recently said that its warehouse in Ngawi, East Java, had enough space to store the subsidized fertilizers.

This year, farmers in East Java will get 1.88 million tons of subsidized fertilizers.

Pupuk Indonesia said that its warehouses in the province would be able to store the fertilizers. For instance, its Line III Sidokerto Warehouse in East Java can store up to 10,750 tons, making it one of the largest capacities.

Pupuk Indonesia also has another storage in Ngawi, namely the Paron Line III Warehouse which can hold up to 10,000 tons of fertilizers.

Fickry Martawisuda, the general manager of Region 2 at Pupuk Indonesia, said that these two warehouses were ready to store the subsidized fertilizers for the Ngawi area and parts of East Java.

"We ensure that the flow of goods, both incoming and outgoing fertilizer stocks from this warehouse, runs smoothly without a hitch," Fickry was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

As of Jan. 7, the fertilizer supply in Ngawi reached 3,400 tons of urea. There were 5,600 tons of NPK fertilizers, a type of fertilizer that mainly encompasses nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Last but not least are 430 tons of organic fertilizers. They are all in the two aforementioned warehouses. The stock in Ngawi is also threefold the minimum threshold set by the government.

Ngawi is one of the rice-producing centers in East Java, thus making the availability of subsidized fertilizers in the area important to its production.

The Sidokerto Line III Warehouse had 5,576 tons of subsidized fertilizers as of Jan. 7. They were 1,940 tons of urea, 3,347 tons of NPK, and 289 tons of organic fertilizers.

Ngawi is getting 79,402 tons of subsidized fertilizers this year. As many as 11 official distributors and 168 retail kiosks will distribute these fertilizers to the farmers. Pupuk Indonesia has also adopted a digital system in its distribution to make sure that the fertilizers reach the farmers' hands-on time and in the right amount.

"As instructed by the government, we strive to ensure that the entire distribution chain of subsidized fertilizer to the farmers is right on target without any misuse. So everything is controlled by a system and apps that are integrated with each other," Fickry said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: