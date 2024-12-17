Pushing Boundaries: DRX Token Discusses Tech with Government

Jakarta. Web3 startup DRX met with Indonesia’s Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry on Wednesday to discuss the future of digital identity and system integration. The meeting, led by Vice Minister Silmy Karim, aimed to explore how new technologies can connect innovation with government policy.

While DRX is best known for its token-powered SuperApp, gamified loyalty platform, and NFC-integrated apparel, the discussion moved beyond its consumer-facing products to address the broader implications of decentralized identity systems and secure digital access.

“Web3 isn’t just about tech disruption; it’s about rethinking how we verify, reward, and protect individual presence and participation in the digital age,” said Kash Topan, CMO and Co-Founder of DRX. “Startups like ours can contribute to building systems that are innovative, but also safe, traceable, and aligned with national priorities.”

Topics covered during the session included the potential of tokenized, user-owned digital IDs, the role of wearable NFC devices in secure credentials and access, and the need for proactive collaboration between Web3 innovators and government stakeholders.

DRX began as a fan-centric platform blending sports, entertainment, and gamification through tokenized rewards. Today, it sees itself as a testbed for digital economy models that could empower not only fans, but also communities and micro-entrepreneurs.

Despite the meeting’s high-level tone, DRX made it clear it is not pivoting toward e-KTP (Indonesia’s national ID system) or government-backed digital ID solutions.

“This wasn’t about us seeking licenses or building for government use,” Topan added. “It was a chance to share what we’re learning, and to better understand how future digital identity frameworks might evolve, and how innovation can be shaped responsibly.”

The Ministry, according to DRX, responded with openness and curiosity, acknowledging that some of the most disruptive and useful ideas in identity tech may come from unexpected players.

The meeting reflects a growing awareness across Indonesia’s tech ecosystem that emerging technologies such as smart contracts, decentralized IDs, and NFC wearables could influence public infrastructure in the years ahead. For DRX, engaging with regulators is less about compliance for its own sake, and more about ensuring its innovation aligns with transparency, trust, and long-term sustainability.

“We’ve always taken compliance seriously,” Topan said. “This is about building alignment, not asking for permission.”

