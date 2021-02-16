Puteri Indonesia and MRAT Gives Support to PON XX Papua

Mustika Ratu (MRAT) is giving their support to PON XX Papua by sending off Puteri Indonesia 2020 Ayuma Maulida Putri as a spokesperson for the quadrennial event. (Photo Courtesy of MRAT)

Jakarta. Cosmetics giant Mustika Ratu, or MRAT, and beauty pageant Puteri Indonesia are giving their support to the long-awaited 20th National Sports Week, or PON XX, which will soon take place in Papua from October 2-15.

MRAT is sending off Puteri Indonesia 2020 Ayuma Maulida Putri as a spokesperson for the sports event. The beauty queen will give encouragement and observe the preparations for the opening ceremony to be held on October 2.

During her visit in Papua, Ayuma —along with the MRAT representatives— will attend a number of activities in support of PON XX and the province’s tourism. This includes meeting Jayapura Mayor Benhur Tomi Mano, the PON Central Board’s Yunus Wonda, Cenderawasih University rector Apolo Safanpo, and athletes of various sports.

“There are no words that can describe how wonderful Papua is. This island reflects Bhinneka Tunggal Ika [unity in diversity] with its diverse nature and heritage that impress me at first sight,” Ayuma said, as quoted from a recent press statement.

“As Puteri Indonesia, I feel honored to be in Papua as it prepares for the PON XX opening. I will also take this opportunity to remind everyone to implement the health protocols at all times, and maintain the body’s immune system.”

Ayuma then encouraged people to get their Covid-19 jabs at the nearest vaccination booths, considering that only the vaccinated can enter the PON venue. She also urged athletes to compete in a fair manner and avoid doping at all costs.

“I am here to show everyone that Papua is safe and ready to hold the competition. Let us all kick back and enjoy the competition. Victory to us all, Indonesia, PON XX Papua. Torang bisa! [We can!]” Ayuma added.

The pageant queen also invited people to shop for local Papuan creative products — be it Papua’s iconic woven bag noken, handicrafts, batik, and PON souvenirs. These keepsakes will help one reminisce about their trip and motivate them to revisit Papua.

Ayuma also took the opportunity to monitor Covid-19 vaccination booths, and applauded everyone who has supported the vaccination program. According to Ayuma, ramping up the vaccination drive is a must for activities to return to normal.

Herbamuno+

Puteri Indonesia and MRAT will bring the herbal supplement Herbamuno+ closer to all Papuans, as they give support to PON XX, MRAT senior corporate communication Mega Angkasa said.

Mega also symbolically handed over Herbamuno+ products to Jayapura Mayor Benhur Tomi Mano and the PB PON XX chairman of daily affairs Yunus Wonda during his visit to PB PON office in Jayapura last week.

“We are seeing a huge demand for Herbamuno+ among the Papuan people. For this reason, Mustika Ratu is bringing Herbamuno+ closer as we support the PON XX Papua,” Mega said.

People can stop by the Herbamuno+ booth at the PON XX venue on October 2-15.

“The Herbamuno+ herbal supplement is very safe and beneficial for our health. It is also efficacious in boosting the immunity system of those who have gotten the vaccine and those who have not. Herbamuno+ is perfect for students and workers who will soon return to their offline activities,” Mega said.

PON XX will feature 37 different sports and 56 sports disciplines. The quadrennial event will take place in Jayapura city, Jayapura regency, Mimika regency, and Merauke regency. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is expected to kick off the opening ceremony.