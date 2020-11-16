Qlue Turns 6, Expands Business via Tech Innovations in 2022

Jakarta. Qlue, Indonesia's most comprehensive smart city ecosystem provider, celebrates its 6th anniversary by holding the Qlue Hackathon 2022. On its 6th anniversary, Qlue remains consistent in expanding its innovative smart city solutions that meet market needs.

In 2021, Qlue managed to book a positive performance thanks to the company's strategy that focuses on innovation and collaboration. These innovations are driven through internal activities, including the 2022 Qlue Hackathon, which is held regularly to develop prospective technology and business potential for 2022.

Qlue's founder and CEO, Rama Raditya, said that Qlue's vision to accelerate positive changes worldwide requires the company to be collaborative in terms of technology and business. This policy was made strategically as the company's response to market dynamics. Furthermore, as a technology-based company, Qlue must develop sustainable solutions in line with massive business expansion.

Entering its 6th year, Qlue will also continue to improve its performance through business expansion and technology intensification. In addition, Qlue's existence as a global smart city ecosystem provider is also proven by implementing the smart city solution in Minamichita, Japan.

In total, Qlue has successfully implemented its solutions in more than 85 cities, including the city of Minamichita. The implementation rate jumped by over 200 percent compared to 28 cities in the previous year. Qlue's achievement in 2021 will be a parameter for more aggressive business development in 2022 through innovative solutions.

"Businesses are currently experiencing shifts in trends, and many companies are ambitious to strengthen their digital aspects, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Of course, this opens new business opportunities for Qlue and strengthens its position as the most comprehensive smart city ecosystem provider in Indonesia," Rama said.

Rama added that continuous technological development done by the company has significant benefits for Qlue's business performance. One example is the development of QlueThermal, which is already in its third generation development stage, called QlueThermal Gatotkaca. In 2021, more than 300 QlueThermal devices were successfully implemented in more than 60 cities for 30 clients and business partners. QlueThermal successfully scanned more than 3 million faces and body temperatures.

Qlue's President Maya Arvini said Qlue showed good business performance during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic. Qlue has consistently succeeded in expanding its smart city solutions in the property, energy, as well as healthcare, and hospital sectors. Furthermore, Qlue also entered new sectors, including the mall and retail, hospitality, infrastructure, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical. Last year, Qlue's new client acquisitions grew 30 percent, dominated by the government and state-owned enterprises at 60 percent and the private sector at 40 percent.

The management's strategy in synergizing technological innovation and foreseeing market situation also contributed to the company's business performance.

Maya said Qlue's success key in 2021 was its ability to develop the technology that adapts to market needs. One example is the development of QlueThermal technology that can be integrated with the attendance system and Human Resource Information System (HRIS) to monitor health protocols during the pandemic.

"Our success in achieving positive results from these commercial sectors is also due to our business partners' trust and shared vision to accelerate positive changes around the world. Of course, this is a solid achievement base for our business in 2022, which will be full of challenges, and of course, it spurs us to be even better, " Maya said.

* The photo was taken before the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo Courtesy of Qlue)

The spirit of collaboration, both in business and technology, will continue to be Qlue's strategic policy in 2022. In terms of technology, solutions development will focus on utilizing artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), which has been the company's core business.

Through the Qlue Hackathon 2022, there are various ideas for developing smart city solution technology through smart energy, smart healthcare, smart tourism, and smart infrastructure concepts. Many designs and prototype solutions have been tested and showed promising results to be later developed into solutions with good commercial value.

Qlue's Co-Founder and CTO Andre Hutagalung said the solutions brought by the 2022 Hackathon continue to improve compared to previous years and have good business potential. One of the most prospective solutions includes QlueVosys, a smart governance-based solution for modern and transparent digital political elections. The solution aims to minimize the possibility of human error, which eradicates the case of a voter voting twice and causes miscalculations, and reduces the potential of election fraud.

The smart living-based QlueIvy solution is also developed to help people take care of plants so that the environment becomes greener and healthier. It works by connecting a detection sensor with a water source that allows automatic irrigation when the soil moisture level is low.

"Qlue Hackathon 2022 emerged from our recent contemplations. Of course, both QlueVosys and QlueIvy require further development to become prototypes and mass-produced, but the potential is exciting. And it is certainly part of the company's commitment to continue to stimulate innovations to develop sustainable technology solutions that are in line with market needs and support the Indonesia Smart Nation," Andre said.

In Indonesia, the development of artificial intelligent technology could significantly impact the country's economy. Research by the United States-based Kearney predicted AI to contribute up to $366 billion or equivalent to Rp. 5,200 trillion in 2030.