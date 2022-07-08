Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng: Classic American Touch of Serviced Apartment

Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng bring the accommodation for business and leisure travelers with the classic American touch of serviced apartments. (Photo Courtesy of Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng)

Jakarta. The Ascott Limited or Ascott —CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit— on Thurday held its ninth property relaunching ceremony of Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng.

Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng is a complement to the product range of Serviced Apartments that managed by Ascott, one of the largest international owners and operators of serviced residences and hotels in Indonesia.

Ascott's portfolio spans more than 200 cities across over 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng is strategically located in the prestigious area at Menteng, near corporate offices, business districts and embassies.

Also surrounded by well-known tourist attractions and cultural centers such as Taman Ismail Marzuki, Planetarium, National Monument, National Museum, Jakarta Aquarium, and underrated F&B scene such as Giyanti, Seribu Rasa, Plataran, and Kaum Menteng.

Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng is located within the same area as the existing Executive Menteng Apartment. The philosophy of Rasamala & Cendana’s name represents strong and long-lasting.

Completed with brown colour of leaves shape that represent solidarity and has a high economic value.

Designed with the touch of American classic, Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng is an oasis within this thriving city, a place to retreat to and to call its home.

“Ascott has been present in Indonesia for more than two decades and is one of the pioneers in the serviced residence business in the country. We are proud that the owners of Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng have entrusted their property to be managed by Ascott," Charles Lee Abbott Ascott’s regional general manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines was quoted as saying in a recent press release.

According to Charles, Ascott continues to see strong demand from property owners and customers in Indonesia, our second-largest market after China.

"Our serviced residences and hotels are well-loved by our loyal base of corporate clients and domestic travelers. As travel gradually recovers, visitors to the dynamic city of Jakarta can look forward to Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng, which offers a home-away-from-home experience with a full range of facilities and is situated in central Jakarta," he said.

The presence of Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng is a refreshing alternative accommodation for guests by offering complete facilities for the highest quality of life, according to Akbar Yahya, the residence manager of Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng.

"Our property is a full-service accommodation apartment, perfect for corporate long stay or daily and suitable for leisure and business guests. Our serviced apartment features private balcony and garden in selected apartments that overlook breathtaking views of the city, and we are pet friendly Serviced Apartment in Menteng area," Yahya said.

Rasamala & Cendana at Menteng has 99 units apartments comprised of One-, Two-, Three- and Four-Bedroom apartments, it is an ideal serviced apartment for well-travelled executives and families.

Featuring spacious units ranging from 86 sqm to 268 sqm completed with facilities including a new restaurant in the apartment compound, semi-indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, a gymnasium, a tennis court, a spa, a sauna, a kids’ club, ATM, convenience store and a dog park.

For more information, please visit discoverasr.com and for reservations please visit www.rasamalacendana.com or email to residentservice.rcm@the-ascott.com , and contact WhatsApp for booking +62811 1258 6888.