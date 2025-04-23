Recommendations: Laptops Under Rp 10 Million for Various Needs

Jakarta. Choosing the right laptop doesn't always mean spending a lot of money.

There is a variety of laptops just under Rp 10 million rupiah ($526). These laptops can support all sorts of needs, be it learning, simple tasks, or daily productivity. The key is to adjust the specifications to the type of use.

Laptops used for processing documents and surfing the internet certainly don't require as much power as gaming devices or professional graphic design. However, typing comfort, data reading speed, screen quality, and battery life are still important factors to consider. Here are some recommendations for laptops under Rp 10 million at Renos , which you can choose based on your needs.

Laptops Under Rp 10 Million Recommendations

1. HP 14 with Intel Core i3-1315U

This laptop comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, powerful enough for basic uses such as typing, browsing, and video conferencing. The screen is 14 inches with Full HD resolution, providing a sharp display and is comfortable for long periods of use. Its 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage enable you to carry out daily tasks with better data access speeds than regular hard drives. The ports provided are quite complete for a laptop of this class, including USB Type-C, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

2. Advan 2in1 Touch EVO-X 13 N100

For those looking for a lightweight and flexible laptop, this model is worth a look. With a 13-inch 2K resolution touchscreen and stylus support, this device is suitable for creative activities or digital note-taking. 12GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD provide ample space and performance for multitasking.

With an Intel N100 processor, this laptop is not intended for heavy work, but is very efficient for daily needs such as online meetings, virtual learning, and entertainment. The magnetic keyboard and 2-in-1 design make it easy to move or use in tablet position.

3. Acer Aspire Lite 14 AL14 Core 3 N355

Acer Aspire Lite offers a balance between appearance, performance, and durability.

It boasts the Intel Core 3 N355 processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM -- powerful enough for light to moderate multitasking. Its 512GB PCIe SSD storage promises fast booting and application loading processes. The 14-inch screen with WUXGA resolution (1920x1200) uses an IPS panel, providing a wider visual experience with a 16:10 aspect ratio. In the connectivity department, this laptop supports WiFi 6 and has several modern ports, including USB-C and HDMI.

4. Advan 2in1 EVO-X 16

For those who like large screens, the Advan EVO-X 16 could be an option. This laptop has a 16-inch screen with 2.5K resolution which is perfect for multitasking and a more spacious visual display. Powered by an Intel i3-1215U processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, its performance is comfortable enough for productive purposes, be it editing documents or working on large spreadsheets. The 2-in-1 detachable design makes it flexible to use in various positions. Thanks to its 6000mAh battery, users can use this laptop for quite a long time on a single charge.

5. Advan Ai Gen Ryzen 7 8845HS

Advan Ai Gen Ryzen 7 8845HS. (Photo Courtesy of Advan)

This laptop holds the most advanced specifications on this list. It boasts the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor which comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) support for AI capabilities, enabling its users to carry out heavy tasks. The Radeon 780M GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD are also powerful enough for basic graphics, light editing, and data processing.The 14-inch IPS screen with 100% sRGB produces accurate colors, also suitable for detailed visual needs.

Choosing a Laptop According to Your Needs

With such a wide range of laptops, the first thing you need to do is to understand what you actually need. Models like the HP 14 or Advan EVO-X 13 fit users who mainly use their laptops for typing, browsing, and online meetings. Those whose work requires a wide display or higher performance might want to consider the Acer Aspire Lite and Advan EVO-X 16. Users who are starting to get into graphics-based work or AI technology can pick the Advan AI Gen Ryzen 7 for a start.

Find Quality Laptops at Renos

A variety of affordable laptops are now available with increasingly sophisticated specifications.

Renos provides various laptop models from trusted brands, complete with detailed information and easy purchasing support. For those looking for a laptop under Rp 10 million to support their daily activities, Renos can be the right place to find the right device for your needs.

