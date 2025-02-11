Registration for Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship Program Reopens

Jakarta. Tanoto Foundation has officially reopened registration for its TELADAN leadership scholarship program (Transforming Education for the Development of Future Leaders) for the 2026 cohort.

The scholarship is awarded to first-semester undergraduate students at 10 partner universities who demonstrate academic excellence, organizational experience, and strong leadership potential.

The partner universities are:

University of Indonesia (UI) Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Brawijaya University (UB) Diponegoro University (Undip) IPB University (Bogor Agricultural University) University of Riau (Unri) University of North Sumatra (Usu) Hasanuddin University (Unhas) Mulawarman University (Unmul)

“TELADAN is one of Tanoto Foundation’s strategic initiatives to prepare Indonesian youth to become resilient future leaders with integrity who make a positive impact on their communities. Through this program, we are committed to developing students’ soft skills, leadership capacity, and global perspective so they can become change agents in various fields,” said Michael Susanto, Head of Leadership Development & Scholarship at Tanoto Foundation.

Successful applicants will receive full tuition coverage and a monthly living allowance. Unlike many other scholarships, TELADAN also offers a structured leadership development program running from the second to the eighth semester (3.5 years).

TELADAN scholarship recipients, known as Tanoto Scholars, will also receive support to participate in a variety of leadership and skill-enhancing activities, including:

Additional funding to join competitions, conferences, or certification programs locally and internationally

Opportunities to participate in short-term learning programs such as summer courses, exchange programs, and volunteering

Internship placements within Tanoto Foundation’s partner industry network

Opportunities for collaborative and funded research projects

Tanoto Scholars will also join the Tanoto Scholars Association at their respective universities—a community platform designed to foster mutual support and inspire societal impact through the “Pay It Forward” spirit.

Upon graduation, Tanoto Scholars will become part of a growing alumni network spanning various regions in Indonesia and around the world.

New this year, the TELADAN program is also open to students holding the KIP-K (Indonesia Smart Card – College) who are enrolled in the first semester at one of the 10 partner universities.

Save the Date!

Registration for the TELADAN 2026 program is open from July 1 to September 7, 2025.

Scholarship Eligibility Criteria:

Indonesian citizen (WNI) Enrolled as a first-semester regular undergraduate (S1) student at one of the 10 TELADAN partner universities Committed to participating in the Leadership Development Program from Semester 2 to Semester 8 Demonstrates strong leadership potential and a commitment to contributing to society and national development Proficient in Indonesian; English or other international language skills are a plus Possesses academic achievements (minimum average grade of 8 out of 10 in 12th grade) and non-academic experiences (such as student organization or social community involvement) Not currently receiving any other scholarships or financial support programs (except KIP-K) and willing to withdraw from any such program if accepted into TELADAN Apply online via the Tanoto Foundation website

To apply for the TELADAN Scholarship, visit: bit.ly/JadiTELADAN2026

For more information, visit: www.tanotofoundation.org/id/

Follow on Instagram: @tanotoeducation

