Rekind Boosts Synergy with Its Subsidiaries

Jakarta. Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) recently held a focus group discussion with its subsidiaries in Jakarta in an attempt to boost synergy.

The subsidiaries were Rekayasa Engineering, Tracon Industri, Puspetindo, Yasa Industri Nusantara, and Rekind Daya Mamuju.

"Our activity today marks an important moment for all of us, especially to create synergy and optimize performance between Rekind and all of its subsidiaries," Rekind's President Director Triyani Utaminingsih was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Triyani, the company will only make significant achievements through solid teamwork. She added: "Synergy and optimization must be the core driving force for us."

Rekind’s Director of Operations and Technology/Development Yusairi underlined the need for long-term collaboration that upholds principles of legality and fairness while maintaining competitiveness. "External challenges are growing, so we must prioritize a competitive yet fair approach," Yusairi said.

Rekind's SVP of Business Portfolio C Taqwawan Mulyono highlighted the need to ensure the availability of projects and sufficient working capital.

"Optimization and synergy are key. All the factors that contribute to profitability must be synergized in their management to achieve optimal performance results for the group. Through togetherness, we can execute this effectively," he explained.

Rekind's Director of Finance & HR Dedy Rinaldi reminded subsidiaries to be more proactive in seeking alternative funding opportunities and ensuring synergy in financial management. He also proposed strengthening cooperation between units in accessing funding for strategic projects.

"The monthly working meetings between the group's finance team and subsidiaries should also be optimized to monitor the realization and effectively mitigate operational constraints," Dedy said.

He also called for greater cooperation between the units -- such as between Tracon Industri and Puspetindo -- particularly in accessing funding for strategic projects like warehouses. Stronger teamwork is also necessary for investment loans to acquire land.

"With this step, subsidiaries are expected to maintain financial stability and support the group’s overall growth targets," Dedy said.

Rekind also hopes that the forum can result in strategic solutions that support the company’s performance.

